Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 12.09.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
12.09.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.09.2022
Date
12.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
22,400
Average price/share
44.8605
EUR
Highest price/share
45.3900
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.1500
EUR
Total price
1,004,875.20
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 12.09.2022:
ORNBV 646,362
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment