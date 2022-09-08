ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
08.09.2022 at 18:30
Date
08.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
13,908
Average price/share
44.3848
EUR
Highest price/share
44.7500
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.0400
EUR
Total price
617,303.80
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 08.09.2022:
ORNBV 609,962
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
