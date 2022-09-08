U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

08.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Date

08.09.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

13,908

 

Average price/share

44.3848

EUR

Highest price/share

44.7500

EUR

Lowest price/share

44.0400

EUR

Total price

617,303.80

EUR

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 08.09.2022:

 

ORNBV 609,962

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


