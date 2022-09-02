U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.76
    +47.91 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,999.47
    +343.05 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,924.56
    +139.43 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.97
    +21.15 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +1.86 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    +15.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    18.05
    +0.38 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0077 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2310
    -0.0340 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1400
    -0.0780 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,318.83
    +523.37 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.11
    +6.44 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.09.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

02.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 02.09.2022

Date

02.09.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

13,947

 

Average price/share

44,6397

EUR

Highest price/share

45.0400

EUR

Lowest price/share

44.3300

EUR

Total price

622,589.90

EUR

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 02.09.2022:

 

ORNBV 558,257

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


Recommended Stories