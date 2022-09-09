Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 09.09.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
09.09.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 09.09.2022
Date
09.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
14,000
Average price/share
45.1299
EUR
Highest price/share
45.4100
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.6500
EUR
Total price
631,818.60
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 09.09.2022:
ORNBV 623,962
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment