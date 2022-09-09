Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 09.09.2022

Motley Fool

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 8.7% higher at 10:13 a.m. ET on Friday following CEO Adam Aron thanking the movie theater operator's shareholders for their support as rival Cineworld (OTC: CNNW.F) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It's been expected for some time that the Regal theater owner would eventually file, as the industry is still racked by low attendance, but Aron assured investors AMC is in a "very, very different situation." Although both theater operators have over $5 billion in debt, Aron maintains it was because of investors who rallied behind the stock over the past year that AMC doesn't find itself in a similar position.