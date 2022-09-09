U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 09.09.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

 

09.09.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 09.09.2022


Date

09.09.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

14,000

 

Average price/share

45.1299

EUR

Highest price/share

45.4100

EUR

Lowest price/share

44.6500

EUR

Total price

631,818.60

EUR

 

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 09.09.2022:

 

ORNBV 623,962

 

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment


