ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022
Date
26.10.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
22,761
Average price/share
45.2508
EUR
Highest price/share
45.6600
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.4400
EUR
Total price
1,029,953.46
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 26.10.2022:
ORNBV 813,413
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
