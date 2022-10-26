U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

26.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 26.10.2022

Date

26.10.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

22,761

 

Average price/share

45.2508

EUR

Highest price/share

45.6600

EUR

Lowest price/share

44.4400

EUR

Total price

1,029,953.46

EUR

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 26.10.2022:

 

ORNBV 813,413

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


