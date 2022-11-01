U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

 

01.11.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022


Date

01.11.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

18,500

 

Average price/share

46.3895

EUR

Highest price/share

46.8400

EUR

Lowest price/share

46.0100

EUR

Total price

858,205.75

EUR

 

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:

 

ORNBV 886,232

 

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment


