Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
01.11.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022
Date
01.11.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
18,500
Average price/share
46.3895
EUR
Highest price/share
46.8400
EUR
Lowest price/share
46.0100
EUR
Total price
858,205.75
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:
ORNBV 886,232
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Attachment