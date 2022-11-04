Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
04.11.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.11.2022
Date
04.11.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
12,239
Average price/share
47.6558
EUR
Highest price/share
47.7700
EUR
Lowest price/share
47.2300
EUR
Total price
583,259.34
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 04.11.2022:
ORNBV 932,771
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
