Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

04.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.11.2022

Date

04.11.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

12,239

 

Average price/share

47.6558

EUR

Highest price/share

47.7700

EUR

Lowest price/share

47.2300

EUR

Total price

583,259.34

EUR

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 04.11.2022:

 

ORNBV 932,771

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


