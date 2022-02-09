U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Oyj
·3 min read
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
9 FEBRUARY 2022 at 18.40 EET

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 8 February 2022 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)

Total of both in % (points A + B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

141,134,278 shares

801,859,012 voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.93% shares



Below 5% voting rights

0.13% shares



Below 5% voting rights

5.06% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009014377

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

POINT A SUBTOTAL

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise / Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical



Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

POINT B SUBTOTAL

Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights


Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


