Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – Karen Lykke Sørensen

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
6 MAY 2022 at 16.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Karen Lykke Sørensen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karen Lykke Sorensen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14526/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 485 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 485 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


