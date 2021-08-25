U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,368.50
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    -0.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -12.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7990
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,213.21
    -2,468.72 (-4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.32
    -69.38 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.36
    +13.58 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Oyj
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 AUGUST 2021 at 12.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Jussi Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210825105724_7
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(6): Volume: 63 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(7): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 57 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 132 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 66 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(15): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 69 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(20): Volume: 375 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 128 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 213 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 51 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 284 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 178 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 107 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(29): Volume: 246 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 102 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 58 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 4 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(35): Volume: 3 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 226 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 149 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 258 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(41): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(42): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(43): Volume: 117 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(44): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(46): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(47): Volume: 318 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(48): Volume: 142 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(49): Volume: 42 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(49): Volume: 5,755 Volume weighted average price: 34.29756 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 25 Volume weighted average price: 34.25 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 220 Volume weighted average price: 34.3 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Robinhood Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    2021 has seen the emergence of the meme stock. The phenomenon’s rise has been facilitated by Robinhood Markets (HOOD), whose modus operandi is based on the notion investing should be open to all and sundry. As befitting a stock closely correlated to meme stocks and crypto, since its splashy IPO less than a month ago, HOOD shares have been volatile, as the Street tries to assess what prospects lie ahead for the trading disruptor. One analyst to have made up his mind on the matter is Mizuho’s Dan

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.