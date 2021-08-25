ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 AUGUST 2021 at 12.00 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kari Jussi Aho

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210825105724_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

(6): Volume: 63 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

(7): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(8): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(10): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(11): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(12): Volume: 57 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(13): Volume: 132 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(14): Volume: 66 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(15): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(16): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(17): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(18): Volume: 69 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(19): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(20): Volume: 375 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(21): Volume: 128 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(22): Volume: 213 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(23): Volume: 51 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(25): Volume: 284 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(26): Volume: 178 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(28): Volume: 107 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(29): Volume: 246 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(30): Volume: 102 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(31): Volume: 58 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(33): Volume: 4 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(35): Volume: 3 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(36): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(37): Volume: 226 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(38): Volume: 149 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(39): Volume: 258 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(41): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(42): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(43): Volume: 117 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(44): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(45): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(46): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(47): Volume: 318 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(48): Volume: 142 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(49): Volume: 42 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(49): Volume: 5,755 Volume weighted average price: 34.29756 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 34.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 25 Volume weighted average price: 34.25 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-24

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 34.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 220 Volume weighted average price: 34.3 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions

