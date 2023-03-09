Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
9 MARCH 2023 at 11.30 EET
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Jussi Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26870/7/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.375 EUR
(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 77 Volume weighted average price: 44.39935 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6 Volume weighted average price: 44.35 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.375 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 44.375 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 6 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 4 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 46 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 62 Volume weighted average price: 44.38952 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 44.625 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(3): Volume: 34 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 66 Volume weighted average price: 44.64394 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 44.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 44.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 123 Volume weighted average price: 44.63333 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44.375 EUR
(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 44.275 EUR
(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 44.275 EUR
(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44.275 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 121 Volume weighted average price: 44.28161 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(2): Volume: 234 Unit price: 44.475 EUR
(3): Volume: 69 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 191 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 557 Volume weighted average price: 44.43645 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 41 Volume weighted average price: 44.55 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32 Unit price: 44.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 144 Unit price: 44.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(4): Volume: 3 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 299 Unit price: 44.55 EUR
(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(8): Volume: 55 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(9): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(11): Volume: 29 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(12): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(13): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.45 EUR
(15): Volume: 11 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(18): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.4 EUR
(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(21): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(22): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(23): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(24): Volume: 18 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(25): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(26): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(27): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.35 EUR
(29): Volume: 18 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(34): Volume: 5 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(35): Volume: 12 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 99 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 19 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (38):
Volume: 2445 Volume weighted average price: 44.43961 EUR
Orion Corporation
Liisa Hurme
Olli Huotari
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.