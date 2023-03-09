Orion Oyj

ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

9 MARCH 2023 at 11.30 EET



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kari Jussi Aho

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26870/7/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.375 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 77 Volume weighted average price: 44.39935 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6 Volume weighted average price: 44.35 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.375 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 44.375 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 6 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 4 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 46 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 62 Volume weighted average price: 44.38952 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 44.625 EUR

(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

(3): Volume: 34 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 66 Volume weighted average price: 44.64394 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 44.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 44.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 123 Volume weighted average price: 44.63333 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44.375 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 44.275 EUR

(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 44.275 EUR

(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44.275 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 121 Volume weighted average price: 44.28161 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

(2): Volume: 234 Unit price: 44.475 EUR

(3): Volume: 69 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(4): Volume: 191 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 557 Volume weighted average price: 44.43645 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 44.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 41 Volume weighted average price: 44.55 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 32 Unit price: 44.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 144 Unit price: 44.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

(4): Volume: 3 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

(6): Volume: 299 Unit price: 44.55 EUR

(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(8): Volume: 55 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(9): Volume: 65 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(11): Volume: 29 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(12): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(13): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.45 EUR

(15): Volume: 11 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 13 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(18): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.4 EUR

(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(20): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(21): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(22): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(23): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(24): Volume: 18 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(25): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(26): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(27): Volume: 150 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.35 EUR

(29): Volume: 18 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(30): Volume: 8 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(32): Volume: 1 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(33): Volume: 2 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(34): Volume: 5 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(35): Volume: 12 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(36): Volume: 99 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(37): Volume: 19 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

(38): Volume: 9 Unit price: 44.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (38):

Volume: 2445 Volume weighted average price: 44.43961 EUR

