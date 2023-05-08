U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,811.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,321.25
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.30
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +1.94 (+2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.20
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -2.53 (-12.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0230
    +0.2040 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,971.69
    -839.46 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.86
    -23.93 (-3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
8 MAY 2023 at 14.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikael Silvennoinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30980/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 940 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 940 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO

   

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.