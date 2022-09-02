Orion Diversified Acquisitions Continue

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in Freestone and Houston County Texas. The properties consist of a 1.02% royalty interest in 400 acres. Orion now has mineral ownership in 28,521 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions. Orion owns 15,640 acres in the Permian Basin Wolfcamp Shale & Sprayberry fields.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"In one year with new management we have been able to take all of our deep industry relationships, and finally turn Orion into a solid company our shareholders deserve. We have generated more than $122,000 in revenue in the past 6 months and acquired almost 29,000 royalty acres." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "This week we are negotiating on royalties in Lea County New Mexico in the Bone Spring formation. This recent acquisition has XTO and several other top operators running gas wells in this field. We are going to bring the best oil and gas fields and assets to our shareholders."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

