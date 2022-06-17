Orion Diversified Announces an Acquisition in East Texas

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a producing royalty interest in Freestone County Texas. The property consists of a 0.41% royalty interest in four producing gas wells on 241 acres.

ACREAGE & REVENUE MILESTONES

16,241 Royalty Mineral Acres Owned.

3,047 Acres at 70%+ Net Revenue Interest are held by 10 producing Oil and Gas Wells in the Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Piceance Basin.

June 2022 Revenues: On target to exceed $43,000. 360 barrels of oil sold, and 4000 mcfpm produced.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Our Permian property is now making oil and we are increasing oil production at this location. I am increasing our bond with the Rail Road Commission of Texas to $50,000 because I have agreed to purchase 9 more wells in the Permian Basin. " commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "I anticipate our next 9 well producing property acquisition will produce more than 1000 barrels of oil per month, and with our already producing 9 wells, we expect to exceed 1500 barrels of oil sold per month. My goal over the next three years is to place Orion in more than 1,000,000 royalty acres. We are finally producing the results in revenues and assets our shareholders deserve."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

