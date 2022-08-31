U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.50
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,861.00
    +86.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,460.50
    +101.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.80
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    -2.18 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    -14.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    -0.37 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1380
    +0.0280 (+0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    26.02
    -0.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4950
    -0.2540 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,314.73
    -50.52 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.81
    +4.42 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.21
    -81.42 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Orion Global Solutions LLC Continues to Rank on the Financial Times as America's Fastest Growing Companies and on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List in 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Global Solutions LLC announced their inclusion on the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas List for the second year in a row and CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for the third time. These two lists represent companies who have navigated economic challenges and more than survived, they thrived.

Orion's growth reflects the hard work and determination of the team. Orion created several notable initiates to strategically guide customer to overcome their own challenges. These initiatives also helped customers achieve growth.

"We are always honored to be recognized by Financial Times and CRN for the impact we make every day," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO at Orion. "The past several years have been challenging for many organizations, and I am so proud of how our team rallied together to support each other, our customers, and community while also strengthening our partnership with Salesforce."

As a boutique digital transformation technology consultancy and Salesforce partner, customers have always considered Orion a trusted advisor. During the past few years when all organizations were managing through the same global and economic changes, Orion's ability to adapt and deliver cloud-based solutions supported the new remote-work model customers had to adopt.

"Our goals for Orion have always been to focus relentlessly on customer success, attract great talent, and maintain steady growth," said Dan Farrugia, SVP of Professional Services and COO at Orion. "I am so impressed with the team we've been able to assemble and excited about everything they have accomplished and will accomplish in the future."

CONTACT:
Ellen Williams
343601@email4pr.com 
t: 646-661-1333 x 113

About Financial Times:

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies includes companies from the US, Canada, and South America. It is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. Out of the millions of active companies, only 500 firms were awarded in the list.

About CRN:

The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess.

About Orion:

Orion Global Solutions, LLC, a NYC-based boutique business and digital transformation consultancy, has a fanatical focus on the Salesforce platform. Orion's experienced advisors, certified consultants, and solution architects work closely with medium-size and enterprise firms. Orion has completed over 800 successful Salesforce implementations for Consumer Goods/Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, High Tech, and Financial Services clients.

Orion is focused on sustainability and is a pioneer in the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud space, as one of the first customers and one of few implementation partners in the United States. Orion participates in Pledge 1% and Orion's leadership are active members in national and global organizations, including ISSP, YPO, The Strategic Forum, Forbes Business Development Council, NY Women Leaders, and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses alumni.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orion-global-solutions-llc-continues-to-rank-on-the-financial-times-as-americas-fastest-growing-companies-and-on-crns-fast-growth-150-list-in-2022-301615217.html

SOURCE Orion Global Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at its second highest on record, rises over 9%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 9.3% on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since January and the second highest level on record, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 30.98 trillion, as of block […]

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Oil Heading for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy will hit growth and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter D

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • US Companies Add Fewest Jobs Since Early 2021, New ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August, according to a revamped private report that suggests hiring is downshifting in an economy buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • Oil Prices Drop for Second Day

    Oil prices extended their recent decline on fears of weak demand amid a slowing economy. Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 2.4% to trade at $95.48 a barrel. It declined nearly 5% on Tuesday. U.S. crude fell 2.9% on Wednesday to trade at $89 a barrel. "This is the [financial market selling off on the back of recession fears](https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-oils-message-to-investors-youre-too-pessimistic-11661334304), it's the continuation of the bearish macro backdrop," said Bjarne Schieldrop

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Why Truss’s North Sea oil revolution will not solve the energy crisis overnight

    A decision by Shell late last year seemed to sound the death knell for the North Sea.

  • U.S. Gas Prices Fall To Pre Russia-Ukraine Levels As Oil Extends Slump

    Gas prices have fallen for 11 consecutive weeks, taking the national average to around $3.81 per gallon and saving American drivers around $450 million each day.

  • Congress Wants to Boost Retirement Plan Participation. Here’s How Other Countries Do It.

    The Government Accountability Office surveys foreign countries' approaches to workplace retirement-savings plans as Congress prepares to enact major reforms to the U.S. system.

  • Oil extends slide amid economic jitters

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp decline amid worries about the global economic outlook as central banks move to squelch inflation.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos Reveals His First Job. You Won't Believe It!

    Jeff Bezos, 58, founded and built one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Amazon is an e-commerce giant that extends its tentacles in different business sectors: entertainment, TV, streaming, electric vehicles, fashion, sport etc. Without directly sounding the death of the malls, the advent and success of Amazon has contributed to their decline or slow death.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Oil Prices Head for Longest Monthly Losing Streak Since 2020

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • Dreaming of a Big Inheritance? Don’t Count On It, Financial Advisors Say

    Financial advisors caution against building a retirement plan around an expected, but not guaranteed, inheritance.