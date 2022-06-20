U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    +0.51 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0260
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.97
    +1,001.79 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.99
    +13.05 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Orion Governance Announces the Support of the Leading Data Science Programming Language, Python

Orion Governance
·2 min read

Enabling reliable data science models and effective insight inside the code, without needing to be a programming guru

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for the data fabric, announced the support for the Python programming language.

Ranked as one of the top 3 popular programming languages in the world, Python is a general purpose programming language conceived in 1991. It is recognized for the wide variety of programming functionality packaged in modules, supported by a worldwide community, resulting in the ease of programming using Python.  Python is widely adopted across all industries including: Insurance, Banking, Finance, and Healthcare, and used for web development, gaming, scientific applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning and other application development.

“The result of a powerful language like Python is millions of lines of code.  The flip side of this is the need for enterprises to take control of their Python assets to address needs such as Security, Data Trust, Data Traceability and manage changes more effectively.  Orion's Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is the only platform that offers the ability to process Python scripts and allow for cataloging, lineage, impact analysis, data profiling and capturing the flow of information between Python, Java,  SQL, Spark and other technologies.   The net result is better Data Science, reliable Data Science models and effective insight into what is going on inside the code,  without needing to be a programming guru,” says Ramesh Shurma, Orion CEO.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion Governance helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion Governance's differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks.  Our implementations are measured in weeks not years, and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

CONTACT: Christine Ohner, Marketing Manager Orion Governance 630-649-8324 christine.ohner@orionic.com


