U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,014.00
    -415.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.75
    -236.00 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.10
    -29.60 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    -0.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    -16.60 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0485
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    +0.0800 (+2.27%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    +0.22 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2690
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,918.42
    -135.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.31
    -4.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.96
    -30.53 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Orion Governance Named Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards 2022

Orion Governance
·2 min read

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, has been named the Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards 2022 ceremony in London.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2022, commented: “These awards recognize leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants in Europe. Many congratulations to Orion for winning Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management, they should be deservedly proud of their achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest.”

“After accepting the Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management award at the Data Management Insight 2022 USA ceremony in September, we are thrilled to also be named Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards. We would like to express our gratitude to the Data Management Insight community for recognizing the work we have done to provide a world-class metadata management solution to address the data management needs of global enterprises,” says Nancy Chou, CMO of Orion.

The A-Team Group provides in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management, and trading technology in financial markets. It hosts a series of awards designed to recognize outstanding performance by data and technology solutions vendors to the financial industry. The A-Team invites nominations from across the industry, which their editors and advisory panel review before a shortlist is opened up for voting. The winners are formally recognized at the celebratory awards ceremony.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion’s differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks.  Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

CONTACT: Christine Ohner, Marketing Manager Orion Governance 630-649-8324 christine.ohner@orionic.com


Recommended Stories

  • FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried claims he was unaware of improper use of customer funds -ABC News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied knowing that deposits were being used to pay its affiliated cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, he told ABC News in an interview that aired on Thursday. That interview occurred less than a day after Bankman-Fried appeared via video link at the New York Times' DealBook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin, in which he said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud," and that he does not personally think he has any criminal liability for the firm's collapse. FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive on Nov. 11, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • How Cloud Computing Giant Microsoft Is Changing The Cybersecurity Market

    Microsoft poses the biggest threat to incumbents in the cybersecurity sector as it sells multiple products to companies in discounted deals.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Binance Pauses Withdrawals Amid $5M Ankr 'Infinite Mint' Hack

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the exchange had paused withdrawals following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr.

  • Cardano’s Hoskinson: FTX Collapse Proves ‘Absolute Need’ for Decentralization

    According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the demise of FTX is a bellwether for a move "from companies and people to protocols."

  • 3 Unified Communication as a Service Providers to Buy in 2023

    Here we present three tech stocks - RNG, HUBS and ZS - that are poised to gain from the growing demand in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) in 2023.

  • Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Client Base Bolsters With Stability AI

    Amazon's (AMZN) AWS is chosen by Stability AI as the preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models.

  • Interac voted most respected tech service provider: survey

    Canada's leading payment services provider has topped the ranking for the second year in a row, according to the annual poll.

  • Why Fantom Powered Ahead Today

    Crypto investors are starved for good news about coins and tokens, and boy did they get some on Wednesday.

  • FedEx Dataworks partners with Austin-based Cart.com to address e-commerce challenges

    FedEx has partnered with Cart.com, the Austin-based provider of e-commerce solutions that raised $240 million in debt and equity fundraising early in 2022.

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Almost 7% Higher Today

    Investors were happy that the company has extended its winning streak with a well-known IT industry researcher.

  • Analyst Report: Salesforce, Inc.

    Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • Coinbase Foils Extortion Attempt, Reinforces Bug Bounty Program

    The self-proclaimed hacker demanded $450,000 after falsely claiming to be in possession of sensitive Coinbase customer data.

  • Datadog (DDOG) Reveals New Integration With Amazon Security Lake

    Datadog (DDOG) announces new integration with Amazon Security Lake, boosting efforts toward cloud security management.

  • Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

    Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat on Saturday night. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation.

  • Telegram CEO Durov Plans to Build Crypto Wallets, Decentralized Exchange

    The messaging app is pushing ahead with its buildout of crypto infrastructure.

  • Ramaphosa Weighs Resigning Over Panel’s Farm-Scandal Report

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering resigning over an advisory panel’s report that found he may have violated the constitution, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Ci

  • Twitter claims ‘none of our policies have changed’ as advertisers continue to flee

    One month into Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the company is once again trying to reassure advertisers and users about the direction of the platform.

  • France's Atos picks AWS as preferred partner for shift to cloud

    (Reuters) -French IT consulting firm Atos is making Amazon.com's cloud services division its preferred partner for migrating its clients' workloads to the cloud, it said on Wednesday. The enhanced partnership will allow Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's number one cloud computing services provider, access to more than 800 of Atos' infrastructures services customers globally and lead to the training of 20,000 employees on AWS' technology at Atos.

  • Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Thursday hackers had released more of its stolen medical records, as the media reported that the complete set of data on millions of customers was now public. The Office of the Australian Information Commission (OAIC), the country's privacy regulator, has also begun investigating how the company handles personal information, Medibank said in a statement. The latest release on the dark web follows progressive uploads, including records of customers' mental health and alcohol use, that began after Medibank said on Nov. 7 it would not pay a ransom.