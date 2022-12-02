Orion Governance Named Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards 2022

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, has been named the Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management by the A-Team Group at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards 2022 ceremony in London.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2022, commented: “These awards recognize leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants in Europe. Many congratulations to Orion for winning Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management, they should be deservedly proud of their achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest.”

“After accepting the Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management award at the Data Management Insight 2022 USA ceremony in September, we are thrilled to also be named Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management at the Data Management Insight Europe Awards. We would like to express our gratitude to the Data Management Insight community for recognizing the work we have done to provide a world-class metadata management solution to address the data management needs of global enterprises,” says Nancy Chou, CMO of Orion.

The A-Team Group provides in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management, and trading technology in financial markets. It hosts a series of awards designed to recognize outstanding performance by data and technology solutions vendors to the financial industry. The A-Team invites nominations from across the industry, which their editors and advisory panel review before a shortlist is opened up for voting. The winners are formally recognized at the celebratory awards ceremony.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance, headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in the United States, Estonia, Sweden and India, is a leader in Metadata Management solutions, working with Global 5000 companies in banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and technology. Orion helps its customers to discover, catalog, govern and trust their data to fully meet audit & compliance requirements. Orion’s differentiation lies in its technology and unprecedented efficiency to accelerate data governance through automation, machine learning and AI, in the most comprehensive (60+ technologies), scalable and mature way, spanning technologies from Mainframe, programming languages all the way to the newest cloud-based frameworks. Our implementations are measured in weeks not years and we partner with you throughout your journey to success.

Story continues

CONTACT: Christine Ohner, Marketing Manager Orion Governance 630-649-8324 christine.ohner@orionic.com



