Orion Group Holdings Executive VP Acquires 15% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Gordon Thanisch, the Executive VP of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) recently shelled out US$92k to buy stock, at US$4.60 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 15%.

Orion Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Gordon Thanisch is the biggest insider purchase of Orion Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$4.80 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Orion Group Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Orion Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Orion Group Holdings insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orion Group Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Orion Group Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Orion Group Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

