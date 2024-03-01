Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The US$225m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$18m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Orion Group Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Orion Group Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$5.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 142%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Orion Group Holdings' upcoming projects, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

