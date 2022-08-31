U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Orion Innovation to Showcase Video Service Delivery Innovations and Business Transformation Solutions at IBC 2022

·3 min read

New opportunities for Tier 1 media and telecom operators to enhance user experiences and monetize technologies   

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, will exhibit its award-winning video and media engineering solutions and services at IBC 2022, which takes place in Amsterdam from September 9th through 12th.

Orion serves the world's leading global telecom and media operators, with 6,200 associates in 14 global delivery centers. Located at booth # 1.B59 in Hall 1, Orion will showcase its capabilities and innovations in 5G, AI, Cloud, and other technologies for global Tier 1 media and telecom operators.

Former exhibitor at IBC, Zodiac Systems, acquired by Orion in 2020, is a global leader in the transformation of telecommunication operator legacy video systems and service offerings toward the internet-enabled, app-based, IP delivery models increasingly demanded by consumers and subscribers. Its technology enables Tier 1 media and telecom operators to provide their customers with streaming services from existing set-tops and devices, including Android TV, Samsung, LG smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

"We are thrilled to return to IBC 2022," said Ed Westfield, Media Leader at Orion. "With our domain expertise and a global presence along with a strong Center of Innovation team, we continue to provide transformative business solutions to Tier 1 media and telecom operators. We have expanded our IP Stack and Matrix capabilities, and currently, more than 20 million devices at Tier 1 operators utilize our platform to deliver next-generation video delivery services."

Jeff Cortley, Telecommunications Leader at Orion said, "Our team's keen focus on design-led, technology-driven services is helping many Tier 1 telecom operators build, operate, and monetize the latest network technologies. We are excited to share updates on our services with leading telecom and media companies at IBC."

For over 15 years, Orion's video engineering capabilities have pioneered technology in the video service delivery space with unique proprietary Intellectual Property (IP). Its patented technology for unified advertising delivery to consumer devices is among the company's growing IP portfolio, helping media and telecom companies to accelerate digital transformations.

Orion was recently honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for an innovative technology that collects granular linear TV viewership data, including STBs, ACR, and Connected TVs, for measuring, marketing, and advertising. Orion won its second Emmy® Award in 2013 for its pioneering work in the implementation and deployment of network DVR, and its first Emmy® Award in 2005 for outstanding achievement in interactive television for an interactive television service.

Visit booth # 1.B59 in Hall 1 to meet the team and learn more about Orion's capabilities.

About Orion Innovation
Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Media Contact:
Joe LoBello
LoBello Communications
Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orion-innovation-to-showcase-video-service-delivery-innovations-and-business-transformation-solutions-at-ibc-2022-301615638.html

SOURCE Orion Innovation

