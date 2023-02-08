Orion Minerals welcomes $21 million funding deal with IDC for Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Orion Minerals Ltd
Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) CEO Errol Smart speaks with Proactive soon after announcing the company has signed a definitive agreement for a ZAR 250 million (~A$21 million) senior secured convertible loan facility with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited (IDC) to fund early mining work and pre-development at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine. He says it’s a hugely exciting time with the company entering the final stages of early development studies and preparing for the imminent transition to development.
