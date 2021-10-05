ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 5 October 2021 at 9.00 EEST



Orion publishes Interim Report for January–September 2021 on Wednesday 20 October 2021

Orion will publish Interim Report for January–September 2021 on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at 13.30 EEST. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 817 103 10

Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51

UK: +44 333 300 0804

USA: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 49775482#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



