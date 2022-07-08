Orion Reaches Acreage Milestones at 21,041 Royalty Acres

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on 2 separate acquisitions this week totaling 480 acres and Orion currently has royalty interest in 21,041 acres across all producing US oil and gas regions.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc., Friday, July 8, 2022, Press release picture

ACREAGE HIGHLIGHTS

Orion owns mineral interest in more than 21,041 acres in the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, Haynesville Shale, Niobrara Shale, Powder River Basin, Anadarko Basin, & Eagle Ford Shale.

3200+ acres are currently being operated by Orion at a 70 %+ NRI in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Two separate royalty acquisitions have closed this week. Orion purchased a 1.6% royalty interest on 160 acres in the Anadarko Basin of Greeley County Kansas. We also purchased a .31% royalty interest on 320 acres in Texas County Oklahoma." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. "Royalties are very valuable and allow us to receive income in every US oil and gas region without maintaining operations. Our operated properties in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin are on target to exceed $40,000 in revenue this July 2022."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

