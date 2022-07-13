U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2022 following the USD 290 million upfront payment regarding ODM-208 agreement

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – INSIDE INFORMATION
13 JULY 2022 at 9.00 EEST              

Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2022 following the USD 290 million upfront payment regarding ODM-208 agreement

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2022, provided on 10 February 2022, both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit. Due to the collaboration agreement regarding ODM-208, announced at the same time with this release in a separate stock exchange release, and related significant upfront payment, Orion estimates net sales in 2022 to be clearly higher than in 2021. Operating profit is estimated to be clearly higher than in 2021. The upfront payment is USD 290 million of which approximately EUR 220 million is recognised in Orion’s 2022 net sales and operating profit.

New full-year outlook, provided on 13 July 2022

Orion estimates that net sales in 2022 will be clearly higher than in 2021
(net sales in 2021 were EUR 1,041 million).

Operating profit is estimated to be clearly higher than in 2021.
(operating profit in 2021 was EUR 243 million).

Previous full-year outlook, provided on 10 February 2022

Orion estimates that net sales in 2022 will be at a similar level as in 2021
(net sales in 2021 were EUR 1,041 million).

Operating profit is estimated to be at a similar level as in 2021
(operating profit in 2021 was EUR 243 million).

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

   

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

 


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


