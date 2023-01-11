U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

OrionStar Robotics unveils Lucki PRO, the Next-Gen delivery robot with industry-exclusive features

·4 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading robotics company OrionStar unveils the next-gen delivery robot Lucki PRO, which will redefine delivery robots and lead the industry to a new stage. With an industry-exclusive dish recognition camera, 360° smart ambient lamp, 14.1-inch HD super large screen, and torsion bar damping suspension, Lucki PRO brings an incomparable human-robot interaction experience, delivery capacity and adaptability.

Unprecedented Interactive Experience

  • Industry Exclusive Dish Recognition Camera. Lucki PRO has an industry-exclusive dish recognition camera that can automatically identify and broadcast dishes, enabling real-time data analysis and standardization of chain restaurants.

  • Industry Exclusive 360° Smart Ambient Lamp. The 360° ambient Lamp can automatically illuminate the tray where the dishes are to be picked up, making meal-picking convenient and giving a sense of ritual.

  • Industry Largest Interactive Screen. Lucki PRO has the largest interactive screen in the industry, a 14.1-inch ultra-large horizontal screen with a wider interactive viewing angle and clearer content display. The large screen is equipped with upgraded service software and redesigned high-tech UI, bringing users an immersive interactive experience.

  • Industry Strongest Voice Interaction Capability. Lucki PRO has the most powerful AI voice capability in the industry. With a 6-microphone array, Lucki PRO has a voice recognition accuracy of 90% and can work well in noisy environments with noise up to 75db. In addition, Lucki PRO has the incredible sound experience of a hi-fi subwoofer.

Superior Delivery Capacity

  • All-Round Enhanced Mobility. Lucki PRO adopts a quasi-circular chassis to better use chassis space and improves the robot's passability. The industry-exclusive torsion bar damping suspension makes Lucki PRO highly adaptable to various complex ground environments. A large-diameter and higher-torque hub motor is featured to improve load capacity and stability.

  • Excellent Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance Skills. Lucki PRO has higher breadth and accuracy in target recognition. Built in a 240° lidar and three RGB-D cameras, Lucki PRO realizes three-dimensional obstacle recognition without blind areas in the front and effectively improves the breadth and accuracy of recognition on tiny objects, moving objects, and suspended objects.

  • Load Capacity Increased by 50%. Lucki PRO supports tray loads of up to 15kg per layer and total loads of up to 60kg, which is increased by 50%.

  • Higher Battery Capacity and Faster Charging. The battery capacity of Lucki PRO has been expanded by 64%, which can work continuously for up to 16 hours. It only takes 4 hours to charge each time.

Incomparable Marketing and Promotion Capabilities

Customized marketing content can be played on the interactive screen of Lucki PRO. Robot marketing is a powerful tool for customer attraction and Lucki PRO's large screen is even more eye-catching. The powerful voice interaction ability of OrionStar enables desired marketing achievement.

Strong Openness and Extensibility

  • Highly Customizable Robot Platform (Software+Hardware). Lucki PRO adopts a modular design, which allows for modifications to systems, recombination of existing capabilities and upgrades of system elements to enable innovation and rapidly respond to a changing environment. Lucki PRO is equipped with OrionStar RobotOS, an open platform supporting secondary development based on Android system.

  • Cross-platform Mobile App. Lucki PRO applies a hybrid app called Robot Admin, which is compatible with all devices and any operating system. It does not matter if it is viewed on a smartphone, tablet, or PC or even whether it is for Android or iOS systems. Leveraging the cross-platform mobile development approach, developers can customize development quickly and cost-efficiently.

About OrionStar Robotics

Founded in 2016, OrionStar Robotics is committed to creating revolutionary robots to free people from tedious physical work and make human life more intelligent and interesting. By the end of 2022, more than 45,000 OrionStar robots have been employed, serving more than 500,000,000 person-time in over 40 countries.

For more information, please visit en.orionstar.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn / YouTube

For Lucki PRO inquiries, please send an E-mail to global_marketing@orionstar.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orionstar-robotics-unveils-lucki-pro-the-next-gen-delivery-robot-with-industry-exclusive-features-301718680.html

SOURCE OrionStar Robotics

