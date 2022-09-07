U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,174.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.00
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.42 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    +0.19 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.68
    +0.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4300
    +1.6730 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,752.40
    -1,233.25 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.18
    -30.33 (-6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.49
    -49.95 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

OrionVM and Blaize Launch New AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Offering

·5 min read

New partnership brings edge computing and AI to the cloud, reducing IT complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OrionVM®, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider and cloud computing pioneer, announced today the addition of technology partner Blaize®, the artificial intelligence (AI) computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, to create a new AI as a service (AIaaS) offering. This first-of-its-kind partnership will empower organizations across multiple industries to launch their AI solutions more quickly and efficiently, including machine learning across vast data sets. Under the agreement, both companies' global sales teams will sell Blaize's AI applications, enabled and powered by OrionVM's optimized cloud platform.

New AIaaS partnership brings edge computing and AI to the cloud, reducing IT complexity and cost of machine learning

The Blaize AIaaS solutions can be utilized in three possible scenarios:

  1. Blaize's unique Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) chips for edge AI and sensor fusion applications cards can now be virtualized on the OrionVM cloud platform.

  2. Dedicated AI environments for clients can be easily created with virtualized GSPs. For example, they can be integrated into video surveillance technology on the edge providing sophisticated and constantly-updated analysis of events.

  3. The latest version of Blaize AI Studio is now available on the OrionVM cloud platform, allowing for the development of AI applications that can quickly be set up to perform workloads without needing to purchase and configure complex hardware environments.

"Before the availability of next-gen cloud solutions like ours, AI was cost-prohibitive owing to steep infrastructure spend and a shortage of qualified programmers. Now, companies do not need to build their clouds, or rely on inflexible and expensive public clouds to build, test, and utilize their artificial intelligence systems. They can now take advantage of data insights through AIaaS without expensive up-front investments. This allows them to harness the power of machine learning at significantly lower costs," said Daniel Pfeiffer, COO and VP Partnerships for OrionVM. "We are excited to see offerings like Blaize's AIaaS provide cloud advantages such as enterprise security and the ability to instantly deploy and scale."

Blaize's AI applications are now available on OrionVM's resilient, secure, high-performing infrastructure, enabling customers to run Blaize AI solutions on the industry's most efficient, flexible cloud platform. Customers will be able to deploy combined offerings to solve industry challenges in several verticals, including:

  • Security and Video Surveillance

  • Smart Retail

  • Smart City and Transportation Services

  • Life Sciences and Healthcare

"We built our AI solutions with a deep understanding of where AI technology began and where it can go. Our innovative approach has helped companies across various industries because we address their need for products purpose-built for the requirements of edge AI," said Dinakar Munagala, Blaize Co-founder and CEO. "Our solutions allow customers flexibility by programming AI solutions to fit their specific requirements. Our advanced code-free AI software also uniquely implements "edge-aware" transfer learning and optimizations for higher accuracy post-model compression. The possibilities are almost limitless."

The AI industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, particularly during the pandemic, and this upward trend is expected to continue. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on AI will increase from $50.1 billion in 2020 to more than $110 billion by 2024. Digital healthcare, manufacturing and retail businesses are likely to expand their use of edge computing by 2028, according to the Linux Foundation's State of the Edge report. These sectors have already demonstrated interest in AI technology's ability to improve response times and save bandwidth, while enabling less constrained data analysis.

As businesses of various industries increasingly need to process large sets of data and harness the power of AI, they will seek out efficient and cost effective ways to bring AI technology into the fold. For more information on the OrionVM and Blaize AI offerings, please visit https://www.orionvm.com/BlaizeAI. For more information on Blaize, please visit https://www.blaize.com.

About OrionVM:

OrionVM has developed a proprietary suite of cloud infrastructure "building blocks" that form a new blueprint for the delivery and monetization of cloud-based technology solutions. The core architecture for these building blocks, categorized as Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS"), has already been used in many industries, with proven traction from leading managed services providers (MSPs), tier 1 telcos and Fortune 500 companies. The OrionVM Cloud Platform supports private, public, hybrid & bare-metal cloud deployments and is built either for internal consumption or resale. OrionVM's purpose-built stack uses InfiniBand and is benchmarked to outperform the incumbent clouds, at a lower price point due to the extreme efficiency and reduced cost of goods sold. Self-service web portals allow clients to quickly launch their own enterprise-grade cloud services with zero capital expenditure. Resale partners have full control – from a complete white-label re-brand, to billing integration and flexible account management. OrionVM's cloud technology also uniquely supports the deployment of highly-customized private cloud solutions as well as the 'cloudification' of existing IT businesses: moving from legacy hardware models to cloud-first "as-a-service" environments. More information can be found at https://orionvm.com. Follow OrionVM on Twitter (@orionvm) and Facebook (https://facebook.com/orionvm) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/orionvm).

About Blaize:

Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network's edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets — automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize's novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals — very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency — which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $180MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, and Samsung, and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA) and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK) with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com. Follow Blaize on Twitter (@blaizeinc) (https://twitter.com/blaizeinc) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/blaize-ai/).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orionvm-and-blaize-launch-new-ai-as-a-service-aiaas-offering-301618716.html

SOURCE OrionVM

Recommended Stories

  • Three Buy-rated software stocks that don't deserve to crash anymore: Analyst

    Software stocks have been clobbered in recent weeks. But is now a good time to go shopping?

  • iPhone 14 release rumours: new features, UK price and everything you need to know

    Tech giant Apple is on the verge of revealing its latest iPhone, hosting its first in-person iPhone launch event in California since the pandemic where it will show off its new products.

  • Why Apple's digital ad business is gaining an edge over Google and Facebook

    Apple is gaining ground across the digital ads landscape, challenging Google and Facebook's longtime dominance.

  • Samsung Warns Chip Industry Is Headed for Tough Close to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is warning that the semiconductor industry could be in for a rocky close to 2022.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainA senior executive at the world’s largest

  • Apple Stock Bumps Higher Ahead Of 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Launch Event

    A new iPhone, fresh versions of the Apple Watch and updated AirPods are expected to highlight the tech giant's 'Far Out' autumn launch event.

  • Apple event - live: New iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more to be launched at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Apple’s iPhone Event Is Today. What to Watch.

    Tim Cook and Apple are expected to launch the iPhone 14 at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Why one analyst expects a price increase for the latest high-end model.

  • Pichai Says Google ‘Pro-Competitive,’ Sees Vibrant Tech Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet Inc., defended the internet-search giant against claims that it is anticompetitive, citing established rivals in the digital advertising market and upstart mobile app TikTok as examples of robust competition in technology.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock Su

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup to Headline Wednesday Product Event

    Apple begins a third year of nudging customers to iPhones with 5G-capable technology, betting iterative enhancements will still appeal to buyers who haven’t upgraded to the latest offerings.

  • iPhone 14 release date: Apple to launch new devices at 'Far Out' event

    Apple is planning an iPhone extravaganza this year, returning to a live, in-person launch event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares to reveal its latest smartphone.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Slowdown in crypto interest to continue for rest of the year: KPMG

    A slowdown in crypto investment — particularly in firms offering coins, tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — will continue in the second half of the current year, according to a new report by global audit and consulting firm KPMG. See related article: Siloed regulatory efforts unlikely to help bring oversight to highly decentralized crypto industry […]

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • Apple, Prepping New iPhone, Hits a Key Benchmark

    What kind of smartphone is in your hand right now? Most likely it's an Apple made iPhone, which for the first time has surpassed other smartphones that use Android operating system. According to analytics compiled by Counterpoint Research, there are now more iPhones in use in the U.S. than any other type of smartphone, including any that use Alphabet -owned Google's Android operating system and apps.

  • Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

    The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”. The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • iPhone 14 latest rumours: new features, UK price and everything you need to know

    Tech giant Apple is on the verge of revealing its latest iPhone, hosting its first in-person iPhone launch event in California since the pandemic where it will show off its new products.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Won’t Offer Big Changes, Analyst Says. Why It Doesn’t Need To.

    Apple iPhone 14 models that will be unveiled on Wednesday will be similar to the prior S model year, when changes were minimal, Credit Suisse said. Analyst Shannon Cross reiterated her Outperform rating on Apple stock (ticker: AAPL) on Tuesday. Analysis firm Counterpoint Research recently said iPhones accounted for more than half of the smartphones in active use in the U.S. during the second quarter.

  • Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

    The price of ETH has been surging in anticipation of the Merge, which will see the cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption drop by a factor of 1,000 – but not everyone is happy

  • Best Android Phones Not Made by Samsung

    Looking for a smartphone with premium features? Models from Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and Sony have a lot to offer, too.By Melanie PinolaThough Samsung is the global leader in smartphone sales, ...