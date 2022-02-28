U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.86
    -45.79 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,647.59
    -411.16 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.76
    -67.86 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.92
    +1.99 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +4.87 (+5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.00
    +11.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0063 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8700
    -0.1160 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0140
    -0.5460 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.17
    +2,146.47 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.19
    +69.46 (+8.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Orkes, founded by the creators of Netflix's open source Conductor workflow orchestration tool, comes out of stealth with $9.3M

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Netflix helped change the game for microservices when it developed and the outsourced a tool called Conductor, initially built to handle its own extensive, multi-channel on-demand video traffic (and correspondingly complex codebase) globally, and later adopted by companies like Tesla, American Express, Github, Deutsche Telekom, VMware and some 150 other large organizations and others to manage their own services. Now the team behind creating Conductor are launching Orkes, a cloud-hosted version of the tool based on Conductor; and along with this, they're announcing $9.3 million in funding to fuel the mission, as well as to support the continued growth of the open-source Conductor community.

Battery Ventures and Vertex Ventures are co-leading the funding, with angel investors in the round including Mahendra Ramsinghani and Gokul Rajaram and unnamed executives from different tech companies, including Amazon and Facebook.

Orkes (pronounced "or-kes", a shorted form of "orchestration") was co-founded by CEO Jeu George, co-CTOs Viren Baraiya and Boney Sekhbut, and CPO Dilip Lukose. The first three all worked together to build Conductor at Netflix, but then went their separate ways: George worked as a senior engineer at Uber; Baraiya led engineering for Firebase at Google; and Sekh headed up the payments for Robinhood. In 2021, the three reunited and were joined by Lukose (an alum of Microsoft Azure, where he'd worked with George), to start Orkes.

The reason for returning to Conductor and building a set of tools to sit on top of it was down to what George said were very clear market signals.

"We built Conductor as a general purpose engine and we could see many companies starting to use it. The space is now at an inflection point and organizations are moving to a microservices architecture," George said in an interview. "But the wider idea now is to help operationalize that, and help with the management of the scale on top of this." Since organizations often work in hybrid cloud environments, and across multiple coding languages, the idea with Orkes is to provide a set of tools to help manage that "out of the box," he added.

Indeed, a discussion on the pro's and con's of Conductor on Hacker News, before Orkes came into being, highlighted some of the difficulties in implementing it in some environments, also pointing to the opportunity to fix that.

"When companies build microservices, they build them in their languages of choice, and typically might use multiple languages," George said, typically with at least three languages in use, but sometimes more. "What is unique about Conductor and Orkes is that it's fully language agnostic."

The closed alpha, which has focused on cloud services, has been seeing positive responses, so the investment now will be used to continue building out Orkes' engineering and go-to-market teams.

The rise of Orkes underscores a very common route these days for open source tools. Developers and engineers put a substantial amount of effort into building groundbreaking tools either inside existing organizations or as projects to solve very direct needs based on their own first-hand experiences, and in keeping with the ethos of how developers operate, and to build wider communities to support those tools in the longer term, they make them open source.

Those same developers often eventually return to those to build some of the most obvious and useful customizations to make them easier to use by a wider set of organizations that might not have the resources or people to implement the open source versions in such a user-friendly way. Of course, anyone can come along and create commercialized versions of open source tools (and for very mature tech it does happen that you might have competing commercial products built on top of them) but typically the founders of these startups are often the same people who helped build the open source tools in the first place: they've put more time and focus than anyone else and know the tool's potential and pitfalls better than anyone else.

And investors like to back them for the same reason. (Another recent example following that same theme: Superconductive, from the creators of Great Expectations, recently raised $40 million.)

In the case of Conductor, the open source tool has a ripe body of existing users who are natural customers for Orkes, but the rise of the startup will open the door to a potential new set of users, too, or so the thinking goes.

"The adoption curve of Conductor is among the fastest I've seen, and to be able to support the original developer team as they commercialize it is an incredible opportunity for us," said Battery Ventures general partner Dharmesh Thakker, in a statement. "Orkes has the right team to bring enterprise-grade support and cloud services to this thriving community." Vertex partner Sandeep Bhadra is also joining the board with this round.

Recommended Stories

  • Could robots be the future of manufacturing in Peoria? This entrepreneur is betting on it

    Sajja built his first robot in the basement of his Peoria, Illinois home. Helping him with the first test run were his 8-year-old twin daughters.

  • JD Notae Named ESPN Player of the Week

    After a week of jaw-dropping performances, one of Arkansas' elite playmakers is being recognized nationally.

  • Here's who's running for office in Vanderburgh County in 2022

    Here are the candidates who've filed to run this year in Vanderburgh County's May 3 primary. Residents must register by April 4 to vote in the primary

  • The Bachelorette 's Katie Thurston Praises  Love Is Blind : No 'Made Up Drama'

    The former Bachelorette said she's "obsessed" with the Netflix dating show

  • Customers have to be diligent in researching, building relationship with grocery stores | Opinion

    When it comes to shopping for food, everyone has non-negotiables. Now is the time for customers to consider their sources and build relationships with brands they can trust.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • Wellfield adds Digital Identity Layer to Portfolio - Signs Partnership, Makes Strategic Investment in Verif-y, a US-Based Leader in the Sector

    Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FRANKFURT: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with, and strategic investment in, Verif-y Inc. ("Verif-y") a US-based leader in the Digital ID space, that has developed and commercialized Distributed Digital Identity and Credentialing Services that are already in use by established financial institutions and government entities.

  • iHeartRadio modernizes the radio call-in with launch of ‘Talk Back,’ a tool for sending voice messages to show hosts

    In a move to make radio and podcasts more interactive, iHeartRadio today is launching a new feature called Talk Back which allows listeners to participate with their favorite shows directly from the iHeartRadio mobile app. With a push of a button, listeners can offer feedback or respond to hosts' questions by recording a 30-second voice message. What makes this offering unique is that the recordings aren't just going to some inbox somewhere -- Talk Back is integrated with the proprietary iHeartRadio CMS (content management system), so the voice recordings are available to use, live on air, within about 10 seconds after sending.

  • Instagram head says iPad 'not big enough' to make app a priority

    It's been more than 11 years since Instagram first launched... and there's still no native iPad app. Instagram users are limited to using the web interface or the iPhone version, an app that is definitely not optimized for the iPad's larger screen. And according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, that's not going to change any time soon. In a series of tweets between Mosseri and prolific tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Mosseri said that there weren't enough iPad users to justify making a dedicated app.

  • Flashfood raises $12.3M to scale its grocery app that helps tackle retail food waste

    Toronto-based Flashfood, a mobile marketplace that provides customers with access to discounted food nearing its best-by date, has raised $12.3 million in Series A funding led by S2G Ventures. The app was founded based on Flashfood CEO Josh Domingues's personal experience in 2016. Domingues thought it was a joke but was shocked to learn that the food was from a catered event and that throwing out uneaten food was the norm in the food and grocery industries.

  • All smiles for UCLA’s Chae Campbell following her first career 10 on floor

    Sophomore student-athlete Chae Campbell joins Pac-12 Networks following her all-around victory in UCLA women's gymnastics win over Washington on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. The Bruins improve to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s gymnastics this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s gymnastics to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Challenge Yourself by Playing Eight 'Wordle' Puzzles at Once With 'Octordle'

    Wordle fans who have found the original word game to be too easy will now be able to simultaneously...

  • Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

    The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service's official app. While you can't use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process. See: IRS2Go...

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Call Traders Blast Teladoc Stock on Amazon Partnership

    Teladoc Health is teaming up with Amazon to provide voice-activated customer care

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • Yandex Stock Sinks Before Trading in Russian Search Engine Halted

    Shares of Russian search engine Yandex were poised to continue their precipitous decline on Monday as Western economies tightened sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading of Yandex (ticker: YNDX ) stock was halted on the Nasdaq on Monday, citing news pending. Before the halt, the shares were down 21% to $14.90 in premarket trading.