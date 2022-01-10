U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,633.97
    -43.06 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,918.66
    -313.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,754.98
    -180.92 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.45
    -34.36 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -0.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    +0.0070 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2230
    -0.3270 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,591.33
    -479.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.05
    -69.17 (-6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Orkin Selects DDB Chicago as its Strategic Business and Creative Partner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DDB Chicago's First Win Under Strengthened Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB North America announced today that Orkin has selected DDB Chicago as its strategic business and creative agency of record, following a competitive review. The partnership with Orkin is the latest addition to the agency's roster of iconic household name brands, which includes Molson Coors, McDonald's, Mars, Jiffy Lube, and State Farm, among others.

DDB Chicago wins Orkin Pest Control account
DDB Chicago wins Orkin Pest Control account

This is the first win for DDB Chicago following an agency transformation and number of new hires under the leadership of CEO Andrea Diquez, including CCO Rodrigo Jatene, CSO Milo Chao and Head of Business Leadership Sandra Alfaro.

DDB Chicago CEO Andrea Diquez said, "I am so happy to be adding Orkin to the portfolio, and I couldn't be prouder of the entire team. It has truly been a collaborative effort from the very beginning. Our foundation is in place, and we are well on our way to delivering on our goals as an agency, with some incredible clients."

DDB Chicago's remit is to deliver breakthrough creative and business solutions fuelled by data and deep insights, further solidifying Orkin as America's first name in pest control and driving memorability for the brand.

Orkin Vice President of Marketing Cam Glover said, "Andrea and the team at DDB Chicago truly understood the Orkin brand and our goals. Their great thinking, creative ideas and collaborative nature stood out from the rest. I am looking forward to building upon our already strong relationship."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; donna@ddb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orkin-selects-ddb-chicago-as-its-strategic-business-and-creative-partner-301457439.html

SOURCE DDB Chicago

Recommended Stories

  • RPM International: Strong Results Merit Valuation

    A look at the company's most recent quarter

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • How to resign from a job you just started

    It can take a while to adjust to a new job. But sometimes you know right away that you’ve made a big mistake. Maybe the issue is a micromanaging boss. Or maybe it’s a job that feels very different from what was advertised.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Is Target a Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022?

    Target (NYSE: TGT) has an impressive history of dividend payments. Sales and profits have surged as Target was deemed an essential retailer and allowed to stay open while non-essential businesses were forced to close. What follows is a closer look at Target's business prospects and its ability to sustain the excellent streak of dividend growth.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Take-Two stock heads for worst drop since 2009 amid plans to acquire Zynga in $12.7 billion deal

    Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Revenue and Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold in 2021

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 67,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $114.8 million for the full 2021 year, both representing a record for the Company. During the year, Sandstorm realized preliminary total sales, royalties, and income from other interests1 of $120.7 million.

  • Strong demand revs Rolls-Royce car sales to a record high in 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, a unit of Germany's BMW, said on Monday its sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the global coronavirus pandemic, as demand worldwide for luxury vehicles surged. In an online presentation, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the carmaker sold 5,586 vehicles to customers in more than 50 countries, the largest number in its 117-year history despite all the volatility wrought by the pandemic. "In the luxury sector as a whole, the struggle was not so much focused on attempting to find customers, but rather producing enough product to satisfy huge customer demand," Müller-Ötvös said.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Slump on Worry Over Inflation, Rates, Virus: Markets WrapGoldman N