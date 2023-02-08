U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,149.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.75
    -18.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.30
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.81 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.70
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.31 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -0.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8040
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,180.15
    +188.72 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.74
    +8.78 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,933.04
    +68.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Orla Mining Drills Significant Gold Intersections at Multiple Oxide Targets upon Reactivation of Exploration at South Railroad Project, Nevada

·22 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its South Railroad Project ("South Railroad" or "the project") in 2022 and an overview of exploration plans for 2023 in Nevada.

2022 Exploration Highlights: South Railroad (Nevada)

  • The resumption of exploration activities in mid-2022 resulted in promising drill results from multiple satellite oxide mineralized zones and targets across the 21,000-hectare South Railroad land package.

  • Infill and selected step-out drilling was performed with the objective to upgrade inferred resources at the Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow and Jasperoid Wash oxide deposits, define potential new resources at the Dixie mineralized zone, and advance the early-stage LT target.

  • Inferred mineral resource estimates for Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow, and Jasperoid Wash are expected to be updated in the second half of 2023, incorporating assay and metallurgical test study results from the 2022 core and reverse circulation ("RC") drill program, as well as from historical drill holes.

  • Notable 2022 RC drill results (core hole results pending)1:

Oxide Resource Targets

• 

Pinion SB         

PR22-01           

0.85 g/t Au over 53.3 m (Oxide), and




1.03 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide)

• 

POD                 

POD22-15         

4.87 g/t Au over 25.9 m (Transition), incl. 8.52 g/t Au over 13.7m (Oxide)



POD22-09:

1.37 g/t Au over 21.3m (Oxide) & 4.96 g/t Au over 24.4m (Sulphide)

• 

Sweet Hollow   

SH22-03:           

0.52 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Oxide)



SH22-04:         

0.41 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) 

• 

Jasperoid Wash

JW22-04:         

0.62 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Transition)



JW22-03:         

0.29 g/t Au over 38.1 m (Oxide)

Oxide Advanced-Stage Exploration Target


• 

Dixie               

DX22-06:         

0.81 g/t Au over 19.8 m (Oxide)



DX22-04:         

1.77 g/t Au over 10.7 m (Transition)

Oxide Early-Stage Exploration Target


• 

LT                   

LT22-01:           

0.53 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide)


"Our short but effective drill program in 2022 successfully confirmed significant mineralization at multiple satellite zones and targets on the South Railroad Project. We believe there are immediate opportunities to upgrade and potentially increase oxide resources on our land package, which could ultimately strengthen project economics," said Sylvain Guerard, Senior Vice President, Exploration, of Orla. "New, highly prospective oxide and sulphide targets have also been outlined for drilling in 2023. The team is excited to be ramping up exploration activities directed toward making new discoveries on the Carlin Trend."

Current Mineral Reserve Estimate


Tonnes

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

(000's)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(koz)

(koz)

Dark Star Proven

6,911

1.27


282


Pinion Proven

2,049

0.76

6.64

50

437

Proven Total

8,960

1.15


333

437

Dark Star Probable

22,248

0.78


557


Pinion Probable

33,992

0.65

5.22

714

5,700

Probable Total

56,239

0.70


1,271

5,700

P&P Total

65,199

0.77


1,604

6,137

Current Mineral Resource Estimate


Tonnes

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

(000's)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(koz)

(koz)

Dark Star Measured

7,225

1.24


288


Pinion Measured

2,336

0.73

6.5

55

488

Measured Total

9,561

1.12


343

488

Dark Star Indicated

24,567

0.79


625


Pinion Indicated

41,193

0.62

5.0

816

6,617

Indicated Total

65,761

0.68


1,441

6,617

M&I Total

75,322

0.74


1,784

7,105

Dark Star Inferred

1,176

0.50


19


Pinion Inferred

1,178

0.40

2.4

15

92

Jasperoid Wash Inferred

11,939

0.34


130


POD / Sweet Hollow / South Lodes Inferred

4,665

0.98


145


North Bullion – Open Pit Inferred

2,849

3.75


345


North Bullion – Underground Inferred

457

4.49


66


Inferred Total

22,264

1.00


720

92

Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Additional information can be found in the South Railroad Project Technical Report entitled "Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" and dated March 14, 2022, available at https://orlamining.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2022 Exploration: South Railroad (Nevada)

South Railroad is a feasibility-stage heap leach project that is currently in the permitting stage. The feasibility study on the project contemplates open pit mining of the Dark Star and Pinion deposits. South Railroad is situated within a prospective land package, referred to as the Railroad-Pinion property, along the prolific Carlin Trend, which provides opportunities for future resource expansion and conversion, and the discovery of new deposits. Orla is actively exploring the land package in parallel with permitting and development of the heap leach project.

The project covers a strike length of over 25 kilometres along the southern end of the prolific Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada. The Carlin Trend consists of multiple deposits containing a huge gold endowment of >100 million ounces. Gold mineralization at South Railroad occurs mainly as disseminated Carlin-type ore-stage pyrite in stratiform breccia and stratigraphic horizons within a complex fault network. The property hosts multiple zones of oxide, transition and sulphide mineralization, throughout the entire land package, with current Proven & Probable Reserves of 1.6 M oz (65.2 Mt @ 0.77 g/t Au) and Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8 M oz (75.3 Mt @ 0.74 g/t Au). Multiple high priority exploration targets have been defined and provide excellent upside potential for the discovery of new deposits.

Exploration at South Railroad in 2022 focused on oxide resource definition and expansion at multiple targets. Upon taking ownership of the South Railroad project in August 2022, Orla accelerated exploration activities and expanded the project's 2022 program. The program objectives included: 1) confirming historical drill results, and 2) providing additional information, including increased drill hole spacing density, specific gravity measurements and material for preliminary metallurgical test work necessary for mineral resources estimation upgrade and growth. 2022 RC drill assay results are in line with historical drilling data at each of the drilled targets. Mineral resource estimates for Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow, and Jasperoid Wash mineralized zones, and at the Dixie target, are planned for 2023.

In total, 10,573 metre of drilling (9,796 metres of RC in 61 holes and 777 metres of core in 7 holes) were completed at South Railroad in 2022. All RC assay results have been received and are presented in this news release. Assay results for drill core holes remain pending. Selective core material will be used for metallurgical test study planned for the second quarter 2023.

Figure 1: South Railroad Project; Deposits, Mineralized Zones and 2022 Drill Results Highlights (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 1: South Railroad Project; Deposits, Mineralized Zones and 2022 Drill Results Highlights (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 2: South Railroad Project; Deposits, Mineralized Zones and 2023 Drill Targets (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 2: South Railroad Project; Deposits, Mineralized Zones and 2023 Drill Targets (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Pinion SB – Resource Expansion:

The Pinion SB mineralized zone is contiguous and southeast of the Pinion deposit. Orla completed 12 RC holes (2,874 drill metres) in 2022. Drilling successfully demonstrated continuity of the oxide gold mineralization extending southeast over a redefined strike length of 420 metres and from 115 to 190 metres vertical depth. Mineralization remains open along strike. The Pinion deposit and Pinion SB Zone are hosted in a northwest-trending structural zone, at the Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass – Webb formations karsted contact, within the south-plunging nose of the Bullion Anticline. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

  • PR22-01: 0.85 g/t Au over 53.3 m (Oxide) from 109.7 m

  • PR22-01: 1.03 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) from 176.8 m

  • PR22-07: 1.10 g/t Au over 27.4 m (Oxide) from 210.3 m

  • PR22-01: 1.61 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Oxide) from 225.6 m

  • PR22-02: 0.46 g/t Au over 62.5 m (Oxide) from 80.8 m

Figure 3: South Railroad Project – Pinion Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 3: South Railroad Project – Pinion Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

POD – Resource Expansion:

The POD zone is located in the northern part of the property, 1.5 km south-southwest of the North Bullion deposit. POD geological setting is similar to Newmont's Rain deposit located to the north of the property. In 2022, 18 RC holes (1,475 drill metres) and two core holes (195 metres) were completed at POD. Drilling intersected significant transition and sulphide, including high grade (>4 g/t Au) gold mineralization confirming shallow positive historical drill results. POD mineralization is hosted in the Mississippian Chainman Formation along a northwest-southeast trending structural zone. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

  • POD22-15: 4.87 g/t Au over 25.9 m from 30.5 m (Transition), incl. 8.52 g/t Au over 13.7m (Oxide)

  • POD22-09: 1.37 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide) from 18.3 m, and 4.96 g/t Au over 24.4 m (Sulphide) from 39.6 m

  • POD22-08: 1.51 g/t Au over 12.2m (Oxide) from 22.9 m, and 4.12 g/t Au over 35.1m (Sulphide) from 36.6 m

  • POD22-04: 2.16 g/t Au over 22.9 m (Transition) from 33.5 m

  • POD22-14: 1.52 g/t Au over 19.8m (Oxide) & 2.72 g/t Au over 32.0m (Sulphide) from 16.8 m

Figure 4: South Railroad Project – POD Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 4: South Railroad Project – POD Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Sweet Hollow – Resource Expansion:

The Sweet Hollow mineralized zone is located in the northern part of the property near the POD mineralized zone, and 1.25 km southwest of the North Bullion deposit. This is a similar geological setting to Newmont's Emigrant deposit located to the north of the property. Seven RC holes (628 metres) and 3 core holes (171 metres) were completed at Sweet Hollow in 2022. Drilling intersected oxide mineralization, confirming near surface positive historical drill results. Sweet Hollow gold mineralization is hosted in Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass – Webb formations karsted contact along the north-northeast trending Bullion Fault. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

  • SH22-03: 0.52 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Oxide) from 41.1 m

  • SH22-04: 0.41 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) from 16.8 m

  • SH22-05: 0.38 g/t Au over 29.0 m (Oxide) from 1.5 m

  • SH22-05: 0.31 g/t Au over 30.5 m (Oxide) from 36.6 m

Figure 5: South Railroad Project – Sweet Hollow Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 5: South Railroad Project – Sweet Hollow Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Jasperoid Wash – Resource Expansion:

Jasperoid Wash is located 10 km south of the Pinion deposit. Gold mineralization is currently defined over 140 metres vertically starting at surface. Eight RC holes (1,222 metres) were completed at Jasperoid Wash in 2022. Drilling intersected oxide, transition, and sulphide mineralization, confirming positive historical drill results. The mineralized zone is hosted in Pennsylvania – Permian formations sedimentary breccia and Tertiary intrusive rocks bounded by two north trending regional structures known as the Westport and Eastport Faults. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

  • JW22-04: 0.62 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Transition) from 30.5 m

  • JW22-03: 0.29 g/t Au over 38.1 m (Oxide) from 71.6 m

  • JW22-06: 0.24 g/t Au over 27.4 m (Oxide) from 18.3 m, and 0.37 g/t Au over 15.2 m (Oxide) from 67.1 m

Figure 6: South Railroad Project – Jasperoid Wash Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 6: South Railroad Project – Jasperoid Wash Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Dixie – Advanced Exploration, Resource Definition:

Dixie is located 3.4 km to the south of the Dark Star deposit along a north-trending regional structure known as the Ridgeline Fault. Twelve RC holes (2,615 metres) and 2 core holes (411 metres) were completed at Dixie in 2022. No resource exists at Dixie and an initial resource estimate is planned for 2023 using both historical results and 2022 RC and core drilling completed by Orla, along with drill core material to be used for metallurgical studies. Gold mineralization is hosted in Pennsylvanian – Permian Formations sedimentary rocks and is currently defined over 200 metres, ranging from 75 to 300 metres below surface and remains open to the south.

Notable results:

  • DX22-06: 0.50 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Transition) from 74.7 m, and 0.81 g/t Au over 19.8 m (Oxide) from 109.7 m

  • DX22-04: 1.77 g/t Au over 10.7 m (Transition) from 163.1 m, and 0.62 g/t Au over 15.2 m (Oxide) from 207.3 m

  • DX22-01: 0.47 g/t Au over 36.6 m (Transition) from 149.4 m

Figure 7: South Railroad Project – Dixie Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 7: South Railroad Project – Dixie Long Section (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

LT – Early-Stage Exploration:

The LT target is located 3 km northwest of the Pinion deposit. Selected historical significant oxide intercepts at LT includes: 30.5 m of 0.78 g/t Au (LT20-08) and 39.6 m of 0.76 g/t Au (LT21-02). Oxide mineralization at LT starts at the surface and is open along strike to the north and at depth. Mineralization is currently defined over a strike length of 600 metres and from surface to 115 metres vertically. Two RC holes were drilled in 2022 (335 drill metres) with one hole (L22-01) intersecting positive oxide gold mineralization from surface. The second hole was drilled off trend and did not return significant results. A soil geochemical survey was also performed in 2022 to define extension of the mineralization to the north and orient follow-up drilling. Partial soil results received thus far suggest gold mineralization may extend north of LT. The LT target is hosted in the north-trending LT Fault at the permissive Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass – Webb formations karsted contact.

Notable result:

  • LT22-01: 0.53 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide) from 0.0 m

2023 Exploration Plans & Strategy: South Railroad (Nevada)

A $10 million exploration budget is planned in Nevada in 2023 which would include approximately 22,400 metres of drilling (16,500 metres of RC drilling and 5,900 metres of core).

Resource Definition and Expansion + New Discoveries:

Multiple targets, including the extension of known mineralization (deposits) and newly developed targets supported by geology, geochemistry, and geophysical data, have been defined by Orla. Key exploration targets to be drilled in 2023 include Pinion SB, as well as extensions of mineralization at Jasperoid Wash, Dixie, POD, Sweet Hollow, and North Bullion. Target design focuses on primary structural controls (north–south and west-northwest–east-southeast striking structures), especially where these structures intersect and crosscut favourable stratigraphic horizons.

There is potential for the discovery of additional satellite deposits, including Carlin-, epithermal- and skarn-type gold and base metal mineralization, throughout the district in many areas that have not been thoroughly tested. Targets with potential for new discoveries occur in various parts of the property and include LT, Webb, Millie, Quick, Davis, CC, Ranch, Hidden Star, Porter, Robinson, Willow, and South Dome. In addition to drill testing some of these less advanced targets, geological mapping and geochemical surveys are planned to advance early-stage targets to the drill-stage and to develop new exploration targets.

Figure 8: South Railroad Project with 2022 Drilling and 2023 Exploration Targets (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)
Figure 8: South Railroad Project with 2022 Drilling and 2023 Exploration Targets (CNW Group/Orla Mining Ltd.)

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 drilling programs at the South Railroad property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – 2022 Drill Program

All gold results at South Railroad were obtained by fire assay fusion and optical emission finish (FA-PB30-ICP) at American Assay Labs in Sparks, Nevada, USA. Over limit gold assays were determined using fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (GRAVAu-30). Gold cyanide extraction was determined using a 2-hour cyanide leach (AuCN30). All other elements were determined by 4 acid and boric acid dissolution with ICP-OES+MS method (ICP-2AM50). Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results were performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference material (standards), blank, or rig duplicate were inserted approximately every tenth sample for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company. American Assay Labs is independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at South Railroad.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project – Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential mineralization at South Railroad based on the 2022 drill program, including the potential for upgraded and increased mineral resource estimates, extension of mine life, strengthening project economics, and the discovery of new deposits; the timing of updated or new mineral resource estimates and the results thereof;  and the Company's 2023 drill program, including the expected expenditures, timing, benefits, and results thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold, silver, and copper; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including risks that the interpreted drill results may not accurately represent the actual continuity of geology or grade of the deposit, bulk density measurements may not be representative, interpreted and modelled metallurgical domains may not be representative, and metallurgical recoveries may not be representative; the Company's reliance on Camino Rojo and risks associated with its start-up phase; financing risks and access to additional capital; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises and other disruptions and dislocations, including by the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; success of exploration, development, and operation activities; foreign country and political risks, including risks relating to foreign operations and expropriation or nationalization of mining operations; concession risks; permitting risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; delays in or failures to enter into a subsequent agreement with Fresnillo Plc with respect to accessing certain additional portions of the mineral resource at Camino Rojo and to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related thereto; the mineral resource estimations for Camino Rojo being only estimates and relying on certain assumptions; delays in or failure to get access from surface rights owners; risks related to guidance estimates and uncertainties inherent in the preparation of feasibility and pre-feasibility studies, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, changes to the cost of production, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations during mining differing from what has been assumed, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to exchange, interest or tax rates, cost of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment rising, changes in project parameters, delays, and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities; uncertainty in estimates of production, capital, and operating costs and potential production and cost overruns; the fluctuating price of gold, silver, and copper; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; competition from other companies and individuals; uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's limited operating history; risks related to the Company's history of negative operating cash flow; litigation risks; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; risks related to historical data; unknown labilities in connection with acquisitions; the Company's ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; dividend risks; risks related to the Company's foreign subsidiaries; risks related to the Company's accounting policies and internal controls; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; enforcement of civil liabilities; the Company's status as a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes; information and cyber security; gold industry concentration; shareholder activism; risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated March 18, 2022, which are available on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

This news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards for the reporting of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, which differ from the previous and current standards of the United States securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "inferred mineral resources,", "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced in this news release are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards").

For United States reporting purposes, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to modernize the mining property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act. The SEC Modernization Rules more closely align the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in Industry Guide 7 under the U.S. Securities Act. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multijurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and provides disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards that are required under NI 43-101. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definition Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. There is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules or under the prior standards of Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: South Railroad Drill Composites

HOLE-ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Core Length
(m)

Est. True Width

Au
(g/t)

CN Rec
(%)

Au GXM

Ox
Domain

Including
0.5g/t Au COG

Including
1g/t Au COG

Including
2g/t Au COG

Including
10g/t Au HG

(m)

DX22-01

124.97

128.02

3.05

2.68

0.18

46.9

0.55

Trans





DX22-01

149.35

185.93

36.58

31.99

0.47

44.4

17.24

Trans

 15.24m @ 0.54g/t Au & 48.5% CN Rec
 3.05m @ 0.61g/t Au & 38.3% CN Rec




DX22-01

192.02

195.07

3.05

2.67

0.29

42.5

0.89

Trans





DX22-01

202.69

208.79

6.10

5.34

0.30

41.5

1.85

Trans





DX22-01

211.84

213.36

1.52

1.34

0.50

32.0

0.76

Sx





DX22-01

216.41

222.50

6.10

5.35

0.25

50.5

1.55

Trans





DX22-01

236.22

243.84

7.62

6.70

0.26

42.4

1.99

Trans





DX22-02

137.16

160.02

22.86

20.28

0.35

55.1

8.00

Trans

 3.05m @ 0.79g/t Au & 51.1% CN Rec




DX22-02

160.02

161.54

1.52

1.36

0.52

28.7

0.80

Sx





DX22-02

167.64

169.16

1.52

1.37

0.28

45.9

0.43

Trans





DX22-02

175.26

176.78

1.52

1.37

0.28

42.3

0.43

Trans





DX22-02

224.03

225.55

1.52

1.38

0.17

40.7

0.26

Trans





DX22-02

248.41

249.94

1.52

1.38

0.37

41.0

0.56

Trans





DX22-02

252.98

256.03

3.05

2.77

0.42

43.1

1.27

Trans





DX22-03

144.78

166.12

21.34

19.54

0.27

78.5

5.77

Ox

 1.52m @ 0.5g/t Au & 78.7% CN Rec




DX22-03

172.21

182.88

10.67

9.81

0.59

78.7

6.28

Ox

 9.14m @ 0.61g/t Au & 81.9% CN Rec




DX22-03

182.88

201.17

18.29

16.76

0.34

52.0

6.22

Trans

 1.52m @ 0.51g/t Au & 48% CN Rec
 1.52m @ 0.57g/t Au & 71.6% CN Rec




DX22-03

224.03

233.17

9.14

8.37

0.27

42.9

2.45

Trans





DX22-04

68.58

73.15

4.57

4.20

0.37

82.8

1.70

Ox





DX22-04

79.25

89.92

10.67

9.87

0.38

72.4

4.06

Ox

 1.52m @ 1.17g/t Au & 79.9% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 1.17g/t Au & 79.9% CN Rec



DX22-04

100.58

117.35

16.76

15.64

0.43

70.9

7.26

Ox

 6.1m @ 0.68g/t Au & 65.3% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 1.43g/t Au & 50.7% CN Rec



DX22-04

117.35

134.11

16.76

15.69

0.59

50.4

9.90

Trans

 16.76m @ 0.59g/t Au & 50.4% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 1.05g/t Au & 59.5% CN Rec
 1.52m @ 1.11g/t Au & 61.8% CN Rec



DX22-04

134.11

149.35

15.24

14.31

1.06

17.5

16.18

Sx


 1.52m @ 1.42g/t Au & 24.6% CN Rec
 4.57m @ 1.85g/t Au & 12.1% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 2.36g/t Au & 12% CN Rec


DX22-04

155.45

163.07

7.62

7.19

1.04

12.6

7.89

Sx


 4.57m @ 1.28g/t Au & 11.2% CN Rec



DX22-04

163.07

173.74

10.67

10.09

1.77

52.7

18.90

Trans

 10.67m @ 1.77g/t Au & 52.7% CN Rec

 9.14m @ 1.9g/t Au & 54% CN Rec

 6.1m @ 2.19g/t Au & 64.4% CN Rec


DX22-04

175.26

182.88

7.62

7.21

1.00

24.6

7.59

Sx


 1.52m @ 1.88g/t Au & 26.9% CN Rec



DX22-04

182.88

198.12

15.24

14.41

1.07

41.0

16.27

Trans

 15.24m @ 1.07g/t Au & 41% CN Rec

 6.1m @ 1.57g/t Au & 46% CN Rec
 1.52m @ 1.45g/t Au & 41.6% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 2.07g/t Au & 41.3% CN Rec


DX22-04

198.12

201.17

3.05

2.88

1.64

26.4

4.98

Sx


 3.05m @ 1.64g/t Au & 26.4% CN Rec



DX22-04

205.74

207.26

1.52

1.44

0.60

25.5

0.92

Sx





DX22-04

207.26

222.50

15.24

14.43

0.62

81.4

9.45

Ox

 10.67m @ 0.76g/t Au & 86.3% CN Rec

 3.05m @ 1.16g/t Au & 91.2% CN Rec



DX22-04

240.79

242.32

1.52

1.44

0.52

25.0

0.79

Sx





DX22-04

245.36

248.41

3.05

2.89

0.30

56.1

0.91

Trans





DX22-04

265.18

266.70

1.52

1.44

0.25

56.1

0.37

Trans





DX22-05

129.54

134.11

4.57

4.05

0.33

60.8

1.53

Trans





DX22-05

149.35

150.88

1.52

1.35

0.39

43.1

0.60

Trans





DX22-05

156.97

164.59

7.62

6.77

0.40

51.1

3.05

Trans





DX22-06

74.68

109.73

35.05

33.26

0.50

44.0

17.55

Trans

 12.19m @ 0.61g/t Au & 36.2% CN Rec
 3.05m @ 0.72g/t Au & 58.4% CN Rec

 1.52m @ 1.05g/t Au & 41.2% CN Rec



DX22-06

109.73

129.54

19.81

18.86

0.81

72.5

16.14

Ox

 12.19m @ 1.06g/t Au & 78.5% CN Rec

 7.62m @ 1.16g/t Au & 81.1% CN Rec



DX22-07

76.20

88.39

12.19

11.82

0.42

85.8

5.16

Ox

 1.52m @ 0.75g/t Au & 46.8% CN Rec
 1.52m @ 0.56g/t Au & 95.9% CN Rec




DX22-07

88.39

99.06

10.67

10.35

0.48

47.4

5.12

Trans

 3.05m @ 0.94g/t Au & 41.3% CN Rec




DX22-07

111.25

112.78

1.52

1.48

0.23

47.0

0.36

Trans





DX22-08

121.92

123.44

1.52

1.41

0.54

33.4

0.82

Sx





DX22-08

123.44

124.97

1.52

1.41

0.48

77.0

0.73

Ox





DX22-08

124.97

132.59

7.62

7.05

0.57

18.6

4.34

Sx





DX22-08

132.59

137.16

4.57

4.23

0.36

44.4

1.64

Trans





DX22-08

175.26

176.78

1.52

1.43

0.56

32.9

0.85

Sx





DX22-08

176.78

179.83

3.05

2.87

0.39

60.4

1.19

Trans

Recommended Stories

  • 'Beyond the optimal manageable size': Is Newmont's blockbuster gold deal ushering in a return to growth for growth's sake?

    Analysts wonder if Newmont's $17-billion bid for Newcrest will create a company too large for its own good

  • Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms

    Peru's biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data by Reuters at some of the key mines in Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, indicates that activity at the deposits remains near normal levels, although a source close to one major mine said the risk of stoppages was rising. The South American nation has been gripped by anti-government protests since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

  • Newmont’s Bid for Newcrest Marks New Era of Mining Mega Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest miners have spent years calling for consolidation in a fragmented industry. Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion offer for Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. suggests it’s finally starting to happen on a significant scale.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Reta

  • Aurion-B2Gold JV Discovers New Gold-Copper Mineralization Along Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend

    Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for fourteen holes from the summer-fall 2022 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

  • Panama Copper Port Loading Halted as Tax Dispute Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- A tax dispute at a giant copper mine in Panama is starting to disrupt operations, with authorities in the Central American nation ordering port loading to halt over a certification issue.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Conf

  • Denver-based Newmont makes $17 billion takeover offer for rival gold miner

    The deal would add about 30% to the Denver miner's global gold output, but is the offer rich enough?

  • Orford Identifies Significant Lithium Potential on and Around its Extensive Land Package in the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec

    Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive review of geochemical data both on its properties and in the area surrounding its Qiqavik Gold property and West Raglan Nickel Copper PGM property (figure1). Orford used government lake sediment surveys, magnetic surveys, geological mapping and rock sampling databases to help define the most prospective lithium targets in the area. Orford controls 2,717 mining claims covering over 1,115 squar

  • Mining Firm ERG to Spend $1.8 Billion Doubling African Copper, Cobalt Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, the mining firm backed by Kazakhstan, plans to spend $1.8 billion doubling its African copper and cobalt output as it taps demand for metals needed for the green-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall S

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Central banks are fighting the wrong war – the West’s money supply is already crashing

    Monetary tightening is like pulling a brick across a rough table with a piece of elastic. Central banks tug and tug: nothing happens. They tug again: the brick leaps off the surface into their faces.

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service

    The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.

  • Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden hammered corporations for profiteering from the pandemic, and ran through a wish list of economic proposals, such as a minimum tax for billionaires, and a quadrupling of the tax on corporate stock buybacks.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 0.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat

    Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for October-December rose to $15.1 billion from $15 billion a year earlier, beating the $14.4 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. Equinor raised its regular quarterly dividend and said it expected to see an annual cash flow from operations after tax of around $20 billion per year for the rest of the decade.