Insight into Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filings for Q3 2023

Investment Titan Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s Strategic Moves

Renowned investor Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as the "Canadian Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)," has made his mark in the third quarter of 2023 with strategic investment choices. Born in India and a graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Watsa's journey from arriving in Canada with just $8 to becoming the founder and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings is a testament to his financial acumen. Fairfax Financial, a conglomerate with a focus on insurance and investment management, mirrors Watsa's conservative value investment philosophy, inspired by the investment strategies of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Orla Mining Ltd Spearheads Prem Watsa's Portfolio with a 2.59% Impact

New Additions to Watsa's Portfolio

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio with two new stocks in the latest quarter:

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) emerged as the primary new holding with 26,000 shares, constituting 0.09% of the portfolio and valued at $1.37 million.

United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) was the second addition, comprising 17,900 shares, which represents about 0.04% of the portfolio, with a total value of $581,210.

Significant Increases in Existing Holdings

Watsa also bolstered his stakes in several companies:

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) saw a substantial increase with an additional 11,192,100 shares, bringing the total to 31,108,650 shares. This move represents a 56.19% increase in share count and a 2.59% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $110.21 million.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) also experienced growth with an additional 25,000 shares, resulting in a total of 3,911,649 shares. This adjustment signifies a 0.64% increase in share count, with a total value of $266.11 million.

Complete Exits from Previous Holdings

The third quarter also saw Watsa exiting positions in two companies:

Story continues

DICE Therapeutics Inc (DICE) was completely sold off, with 130,000 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -0.39%.

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) also saw a complete sell-out of 63,156 shares, causing a -0.05% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Key Positions

Reductions were made in seven stocks, with notable changes in:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) reduced by 44,000 shares, resulting in a -52.38% decrease in shares and a -1.17% impact on the portfolio. The ETF traded at an average price of $408.89 during the quarter.

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) saw a reduction of 31,900 shares, a -53.43% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.18%. The stock traded at an average price of $91.23 during the quarter.

Overview of Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q3 2023 Portfolio

As of the third quarter of 2023, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 60 stocks. The top holdings included 25.51% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), 17.38% in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), 14.4% in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB), 12.82% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW), and 7.2% in Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Technology, Energy, Real Estate, and Basic Materials, among others.

Orla Mining Ltd Spearheads Prem Watsa's Portfolio with a 2.59% Impact

Value investors and those interested in the investment strategies of Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) can find more detailed analyses and updates on GuruFocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

