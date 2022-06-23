U.S. markets closed

Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

3 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Charles Jeannes

140,692,198

82.78 %

29,261,278

17.22 %

Jason Simpson

155,130,277

91.28 %

14,823,199

8.72 %

Jean Robitaille

141,055,551

83.00 %

28,897,925

17.00 %

Tim Haldane

169,706,677

99.85 %

246,799

0.15 %

David Stephens

140,665,343

82.77 %

29,288,133

17.23 %

Elizabeth McGregor

141,008,878

82.97 %

28,944,598

17.03 %

Tamara Brown

169,687,720

99.84 %

265,756

0.16 %

Scott Langley

149,067,379

87.71 %

20,886,097

12.29 %

 

The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) ratified, confirmed and approved the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Company. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:


Outcome of
Vote

Votes For

% For

Withheld/
Against

%
Withheld/
Against

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

175,269,057

99.88 %

212,838

0.12 %

Ratification, confirmation,
and approval of Amended
and Restated By-Law No. 1

Carried

169,916,984

99.98 %

36,492

0.02 %

 

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at  https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project – Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

