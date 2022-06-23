Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Charles Jeannes
140,692,198
82.78 %
29,261,278
17.22 %
Jason Simpson
155,130,277
91.28 %
14,823,199
8.72 %
Jean Robitaille
141,055,551
83.00 %
28,897,925
17.00 %
Tim Haldane
169,706,677
99.85 %
246,799
0.15 %
David Stephens
140,665,343
82.77 %
29,288,133
17.23 %
Elizabeth McGregor
141,008,878
82.97 %
28,944,598
17.03 %
Tamara Brown
169,687,720
99.84 %
265,756
0.16 %
Scott Langley
149,067,379
87.71 %
20,886,097
12.29 %
The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) ratified, confirmed and approved the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Company. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
Outcome of
Votes For
% For
Withheld/
%
Appointment of Auditors
Carried
175,269,057
99.88 %
212,838
0.12 %
Ratification, confirmation,
Carried
169,916,984
99.98 %
36,492
0.02 %
The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.
Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.
About Orla Mining Ltd.
Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project – Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.
