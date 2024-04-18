Orlando-based Starling Automotive acquires three Ron Norris dealerships in Titusville

Starling Automotive Group this week acquired Ron Norris Ford, Ron Norris Honda and Ron Norris Buick GMC in Titusville, longtime family-run businesses in the city.

In announcing the deal, Starling Automotive President Alan Starling described it as "a perfect fit for our company," in part by adding a greater presence of Ford and Honda vehicles into his company's product mix. Previously, Starling primarily had GM dealerships.

The acquisitions were completed on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Temporary signs indicating the new ownership have gone up at the former Ron Norris Honda at 1400 S. Washington Ave. (U.S. 1) in Titusville. It is one of three Norris dealerships in Titusville purchased this week by the Orlando-based Starling Automotive Group.

Candidate field grows in Titusville: Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel joins crowded race for Brevard County Commission District 1 seat

Orlando-based Starling Automotive has been in Central Florida since 1958, starting from a single location in Kissimmee. With the acquisitions in Titusville, Starling now has nine dealerships in Florida, mostly in the Orlando and Titusville areas, plus one in South Carolina.

Its dealerships encompass Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Buick and GMC cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles.

The Norris dealerships also have a long history in the area, dating back to 1965, and have been run by three generations of the Norris family.

"They have a rich legacy, and the Starling family will strive to continue their reputation for exceptional service and customer satisfaction," said Alan Starling, who leads the business with his sons. "Our goal is to offer our guests exceptional sales and service experiences, with our emphasis on quality, professionalism and integrity.”

Starling said he was attracted to the Norris dealerships in large part by the "bright future" he anticipates for the North Brevard County area and its economy, due in part to the expanding commercial space industry.

Starling's dealerships have averaged a total of about 1,000 vehicle sales a month, and Starling projects that the Titusville dealerships will add 250 to 300 vehicles a month to that count.

Starling Automotive Group employs about 600 sales, service and support personnel, including about 100 at the Titusville dealerships it acquired. Alan Starling said his plan it to keep the former Norris employees on staff, plus increase the staff in Titusville by about 20 in the coming year, partly to address growing demand for vehicle servicing and for used-vehicle sales.

The dealerships are transitioning from the Norris to the Starling name.

Starling's three sons are the third generation of the family to have leadership roles in the Starling Automotive Group business, and two of them will be directly involved in the Titusville operations.

Walker Starling is president of the Starling Ford and Starling Honda dealerships in Titusville. Andrew Starling is president of Starling Buick GMC of Titusville. Another son, Jack Starling, oversees three dealerships in other counties.

Story continues

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

Ron Norris Buick GMC at 1350 S. Washington Ave. (U.S. 1) in Titusville is one of three Norris dealerships purchased this week by the Orlando-based Starling Automotive Group.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Starling Automotive makes deal for Ron Norris dealerships in Titusville