Orlando’s Pop-Tart Bowl has an edible mascot. But what flavor is it?

Orlando’s Pop-Tarts Bowl is entering a new frontier of bowl games with what it’s calling “the first-ever edible mascot.”

It’s from the same exhibition game that made branding headlines last year, too, under its former name (the Cheez-It Bowl) and a fully activated hotel room described as “Cheez-It paradise.”

The images and idea of a mascot players will eat had college football social media buzzing Monday, so the Tampa Bay Times reached out to learn more about the breakfast pastry after the Dec. 28 game at Camping World Stadium. We asked the hard-hitting questions via email to Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts’ senior director of marketing, starting with the most important and obvious unknown:

What flavor is it?

That’s one thing we can’t give away just yet! Fans will need to tune in Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN and follow @PopTarts and @PopTartsBowl on social media to see the official unveiling of the first-ever edible mascot.

How big is it?

The Pop-Tarts Bowl Edible Mascot will be the size of a typical college football mascot.

Can you share anything about the production of it? Do you often make massive Pop-Tarts, or is this a first-of-its kind thing to make?

Well, we can’t reveal all of our secrets, but what we can say for now is that the edible mascot will be made of the same Crazy Goodness regular Pop-Tarts are made of, frosting, sprinkles and filling alike. The Pop-Tarts Bowl Edible Mascot is a first-of-its-kind for the brand.

Will it be heated up before consumption? If so, how?

You’ll have to wait until game day to find out. Stay tuned!

And, finally, what sanitary precautions will be in place leading up to the celebratory feast?

The safety of attendees is our top priority. Pop-Tarts is following food safety protocols and guidelines when developing the Edible Mascot for the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

