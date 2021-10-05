U.S. markets closed

Orleans Resident One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

·1 min read

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Alan Julien of Orleans is one step closer to claiming a POKER LOTTO ALL IN second prize of $10,876.50 from August 13, 2021. Alan also won $500 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play bringing his total winnings to $11,376.50.

As Alan's son is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the claimant has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on November 4, 2021.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Tenth Line Road in Orleans.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario
OLG.ca
Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday

PlaySmart.ca
Knowledge you can bet on.
Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c9537.html

