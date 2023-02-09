U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

New Orleans Workers Use Flexible Work to Fatten Their Wallets on Fat Tuesday

Instawork
·3 min read

The flexible work app, Instawork, matches a network of on-demand hourly workers with Louisiana businesses

Instawork launches in New Orleans

Instawork launches in New Orleans
Instawork launches in New Orleans

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the New Orleans area looking to earn higher wages during the city's busiest tourism season.

In New Orleans, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $16.96 per hour, more than double the local minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. That steep increase gives Big Easy residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation that has resulted in higher bills and more expensive household items.

The announcement comes amid Mardi Gras parades and other festivities, which are expected to draw more than a million people to the city. This increase in tourism means increased demand for local hotels, restaurants, stadiums, and other area hospitality establishments. As businesses look for qualified hourly workers, Instawork users can now take advantage of the increased demand for their skills and earn higher wages by creating a profile on the app and finding work opportunities across the New Orleans metro area.

"Big events like Mardi Gras create a huge influx of tourism and a need for additional skilled, reliable workers to ensure a smooth experience for visitors," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "It's a win-win when businesses can connect with the workers they need and local residents, many of whom earn minimum wage, can easily make more money by booking shifts through the app."

More than 32,000 people in New Orleans have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles for Instawork in New Orleans include general labor and food service workers. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

New Orleans businesses that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information:
Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
press@instawork.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


