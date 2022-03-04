Orletto Capital II Inc. and Charbone Corporation Transaction Update on its Financing

BROSSARD, Québec, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orletto Capital II Inc. (TSXV: OLT.P) (“Orletto”) a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and Charbone Corporation (“Charbone”) are pleased to announce that Charbone entered into a leasing agreement on February 16, 2022 (the “Leasing Agreement”) of up to $2,500,000 with Finexcorp Inc. (“Finexcorp”) in connection with the financing for the Qualifying Transaction. The Leasing Agreement is an arm’s length transaction and will provide increased financial flexibility in carrying out Charbone’s business plan. Proceeds from the Leasing Agreement will be used to acquire equipment for Charbone’s hydrogen facility located in Sorel-Tracy. The term of the Leasing Agreement will be 60 months and it will be secured by a first ranking security on the equipment to be acquired through the Leasing Agreement. The annualized interest rate under the Leasing Agreement is 14% and Charbone will benefit from a capital-interest moratorium for a six-month period. Charbone also paid $7,500 as engagement fees and will pay a 0.1% monthly management fee payable on a quarterly basis, to Finexcorp under the Leasing Agreement.



Subsequent to the execution of the Leasing Agreement, and in recognition of the current market environment, Charbone has elected to reduce the minimum offering size of its previously announced concurrent financing (the “Concurrent Financing”) to the proposed reverse take over of Orletto by Charbone (the “Qualifying Transaction”). Charbone now expects to complete the Concurrent Financing by raising a minimum of $4,500,000 through the issuance of 11,250,000 subscription receipts of Charbone. The Concurrent Financing and the Leasing Agreement will provide Charbone a total financing of $7,000,000, which will allow Charbone to pursue its business plan. In the event that the Concurrent Financing secures an amount of proceeds greater than $4,500,000, the amount of the Leasing Agreement will be reduced by a corresponding amount, such that the total amount of the financing available to the Resulting Issuer will be $7,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing and the Leasing Agreement are to be deployed on the hydrogen facility project of Charbone and related equipment purchases; maintenance and repair of hydropower plant, payment of interest of Charbone debentures and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Concurrent Financing is expected to take place on or around March 17, 2022.

About Charbone

Charbone Corporation is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The Company’s strategy consists in developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States of America and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a provider of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises.

About Orletto

Orletto is a capital pool company pursuant to the Exchange’s Policy 2.4. Except as specifically contemplated in such policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, Orletto will not carry on business, other than identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

About Finexcorp

Finexcorp is a privately owned corporation based in the province of Québec and is specialized in asset-based financing and, more specifically, in financing partnerships.

Other Matters

A draft filing statement respecting the Resulting Issuer and the Qualifying Transaction has been prepared and filed for review in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and the applicable securities laws.

Trading in Orletto's common shares has been halted in compliance with the policies of the Exchange, and will remain halted pending the review of the Qualifying Transaction by the Exchange and the Autorité des marches financiers and satisfaction of the conditions of the Exchange for resumption of trading. It is likely that trading in Orletto’s common shares will not resume prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Charbone has supplied all information contained in this news release with respect to Charbone and Orletto and its directors and officers have relied on Charbone for any such information.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Qualifying Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Orletto and Charbone was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and Orletto and its respective directors and officers have relied on Charbone for any information concerning Charbone.

