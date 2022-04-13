U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CALL WILL BE WEBCAST SIMULTANEOUSLY

RENO, Nev., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced that it plans to publish its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Monday, May 2, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

To participate, please dial 1-844-200-6205, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling from Canada, please dial 1-833-950-0062 and if calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-526-1599. The access code for the call is 176379. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from the United States, please dial 1-866-813-9403, from Canada please dial 1-226-828-7578 and from outside of the United States +44-204-525-0658. Please use the replay access code 492633. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures, and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured, and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW, with a 1,012 MW geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP, Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Sam Cohen or Joseph Caminiti

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

ORA@alpha-ir.com


