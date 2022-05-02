U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    -0.0076 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1400
    +0.3100 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,638.73
    +454.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORA
    Watchlist
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Company Delivers Strong First Quarter Results Driven by Growth in Electricity Segment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCREASED BY 10.4% YEAR OVER YEAR LED BY ELECTRICITY SEGMENT

  • NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS GREW 20.8% YEAR OVER YEAR

  • ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW 8.7% YEAR OVER YEAR.

RENO, Nev., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change (%)

GAAP Measures

Revenues

Electricity

162.5

145.0

12.1

%

Product

14.6

8.6

69.2

%

Energy Storage

6.6

12.7

(48.5

)

%

Total Revenues

183.7

166.4

10.4

%

Gross margin (%)

Electricity

41.8

%

44.9

%

Product

6.9

%

6.6

%

Energy Storage

13.5

%

62.4

%

Gross margin (%)

38.1

%

44.3

%

Operating income

45.1

49.9

(9.6

)

%

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders

18.4

15.3

20.8

%

Diluted EPS ($)

0.33

0.27

22.2

%

Non-GAAP Measures 1

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders

19.9

24.1

(17.5

)

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)

0.35

0.42

(17.0

)

%

Adjusted EBITDA1

107.9

99.2

8.7

%

“Ormat’s first quarter financial performance demonstrated strong growth in both the Company’s top line and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance from our leading Electricity segment and strategic capacity additions,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the Company’s ability to continue driving solid operating performance, as we delivered strong quarterly net income and Adjusted EBITDA1 along with meaningful year-over-year growth in revenues. Overall growth in the first quarter was driven by the McGinness Hills enhancement, the increased capacity at Puna and the addition of the Dixie Valley and Beowawe power plants to our asset portfolio.”

Blachar added, “This quarter we demonstrated marked advancement towards many of our stated targets laid out in Ormat’s recent Investor Day. We continue to make progress, executing effectively against our growth plans in both our storage and geothermal electricity portfolios. We recently commenced commercial operation of Tungsten Mountain 2, which successfully increased the total the Tungsten complex by 13 MW, and we are on track to complete construction of the CD4 geothermal power plant, the Tungsten Solar, the Steamboat Hills Solar and the Wister Solar facilities by the end of the second quarter of this year.”

“We remain confident in our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to more than 1.5 GW by 2023. Further, we are on track to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022 and expect these figures to continue their healthy growth trajectory as we move forward with our plans in 2022 and beyond.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 increased 20.8% and 22.2%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the increased contribution of our Electricity segment. In addition, in the first quarter of 2021 the Company was negatively impacted by the February power crisis in Texas that reduced net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted EPS by $8.8 million and $0.16, respectively.

  • Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 17.5% and 17.0%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to higher interest expenses related to the TerraGen acquisition and a higher tax rate.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $107.9 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to $99.2 million in 2021, supported by growth in the Electricity segment.

  • Electricity segment revenues increased 12.1% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, supported by contributions from the acquired TerraGen geothermal assets in Q3 2021, the McGinness Hills expansion, and the recovery of the Puna power plant, partially offset by the shutdown of the Heber 1 power plant following a fire that caused damage to the steam turbine in late February.

  • Product segment revenues increased 69.2% to $14.6 million. The sales growth attributed to a higher backlog compared to the same period last year.

  • Product segment backlog stands at $45.7 million as of May 2, 2022.

  • Energy storage segment revenues decreased 48.5% to $6.6 million, primarily due to the absence of a one-time revenue of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 related to the February power crisis in Texas.

  • Generation in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.82 million MWh, an increase of 8.6% compared to 1.68 million MWh in the first quarter of 2021.

IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:

  • Successfully began commercial operation of the Tungsten 2 power plant in April 2022, which added 13MW to our Tungsten complex.

  • Gradually brought back to operation approximately 20 MW of the binary units in the 40 MW Heber 1 plants following a fire in February 2022.

  • Signed a 15-year PPA with Peninsula Clean Energy to sell 26 MW of clean, renewable energy from Ormat’s Heber 2 facility.

  • Remained on track with efforts to gradually increase Olkaria’s generation following the power plant’s planned modification.

2022 GUIDANCE

  • Total revenues of between $710 million and $735 million

  • Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $640 million, adjusted down by $15 million due to the expected impact from Heber 1 shutdown following February fire.

  • Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $60 million

  • Energy Storage revenues of between $30 million and $35 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $450 million, including $15.0 million for insurance proceeds

    • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $32 million.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On May 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Tuesday, May 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available as a live, listen-only webcast at investor.ormat.com. During the webcast, management will refer to slides that will be posted on the website. The slides and accompanying webcast can be accessed through the News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Ormat’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 120 minutes after the conclusion of the live call and will be archived for 12 months.

Investors may access the call by dialing:

Canadian participant dial in (toll free):

1-833-950-0062

United States participant international dial-in:

1-844-200-6205

All other locations:

+1-929-526-1599

Access code:

176379

Conference replay

US Toll Free:

1-866-813-9403

Canada:

1-226-828-7578

International Toll:

+44-204-525-0658

Replay Access Code:

492633

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. In addition, Ormat is expanding its activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and solar PV plus energy storage. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with 1,012 MW of geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K that are filed from time to time with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

Revenues:

Electricity

162,525

144,988

Product

14,628

8,643

Energy storage

6,557

12,721

Total revenues

183,710

166,352

Cost of revenues:

Electricity

94,521

79,851

Product

13,613

8,074

Energy storage

5,671

4,780

Total cost of revenues

113,805

92,705

Gross profit

69,905

73,647

Operating expenses:

Research and development expenses

1,064

876

Selling and marketing expenses

4,365

4,276

General and administrative expenses

17,572

18,606

Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets

1,826

Operating income

45,078

49,889

Other income (expense):

Interest income

342

263

Interest expense, net

(21,081

)

(19,016

)

Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)

260

(16,866

)

Income attributable to sale of tax benefits

7,705

6,355

Other non-operating income (expense), net

75

(331

)

Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees

32,379

20,294

Income tax provision

(10,163

)

(3,007

)

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net

577

542

Net income

22,793

17,829

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,363

)

(2,570

)

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders

18,430

15,259

Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

Basic:

0.33

0.27

Diluted:

0.33

0.27

Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

Basic

56,063

55,988

Diluted

56,366

56,735

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
For the Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

130,006

239,278

Marketable securities at fair value

42,927

43,343

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

111,127

104,166

Receivables:

Trade

116,555

122,944

Other

20,756

18,144

Inventories

32,888

28,445

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

11,522

9,692

Prepaid expenses and other

42,208

35,920

Total current assets

507,989

601,932

Investment in unconsolidated companies

112,522

105,886

Deposits and other

70,398

78,915

Deferred income taxes

138,709

143,450

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,293,720

2,294,973

Construction-in-process

819,560

721,483

Operating leases right of use

19,753

19,357

Finance leases right of use

5,762

6,414

Intangible assets, net

355,185

363,314

Goodwill

90,591

89,954

Total assets

4,414,189

4,425,678

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

164,752

143,186

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

10,964

9,248

Current portion of long-term debt:

Limited and non-recourse

77,190

61.695

Full recourse

313,178

313,846

Financing Liability

13,039

10,835

Operating lease liabilities

2,490

2,564

Finance lease liabilities

2,378

2,782

Total current liabilities

583,991

544,156

Long-term debt, net of current portion:

Limited and non-recourse:

507,520

539,664

Full recourse:

716,405

740,335

Financing Liability

236,057

242,029

Operating lease liabilities

17,082

16,462

Finance lease liabilities

4,075

4,361

Liability associated with sale of tax benefits

129,381

134,953

Deferred income taxes

83,352

84,662

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits

6,034

5,730

Liabilities for severance pay

15,552

15,694

Asset retirement obligation

86,109

84,891

Other long-term liabilities

4,374

4,951

Total liabilities

2,389,932

2,417,888

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

9,408

9,329

Equity:

The Company's stockholders' equity:

Common stock

56

56

Additional paid-in capital

1,274,838

1,271,925

Retained earnings

596,912

585,209

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,137

)

(2,191

)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders

1,870,669

1,854,999

Noncontrolling interest

144,180

143,462

Total equity

2,014,849

1,998,461

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

4,414,189

4,425,678

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate Ormat’s financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Net income

$

22,793

$

17,829

Adjusted for:

Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)

20,739

18,753

Income tax provision

10,163

3,007

Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla

2,124

2,465

Depreciation and amortization

46,769

40,829

EBITDA

$

102,588

$

82,883

Mark-to-market (gains) or losses from accounting for derivative

277

2,086

Stock-based compensation

2,814

2,097

Reversal of a contingent liability

(418

)

Allowance for bad debts

115

2,980

Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas

9,133

Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity

1,825

Merger and acquisition transaction costs

249

484

Adjusted EBITDA

$

107,868

$

99,245

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS
For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

We calculate Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to the company's stockholders and diluted EPS, respectively, adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. We believe that presentation of these measures enhances the usefulness of our financial information to our board of directors, senior management and investors by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business. Other companies in our industry may calculate net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS differently than we do, and this information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP financial measures.

The following tables reconciles net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021.

Three Months Ended March 30, 2022

2022

2021

(in millions, except for EPS)

GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders

$

18.4

$

15.3

One-time net expense related to the February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes

8.8

Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity

$

1.4

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders

$

19.9

$

24.1

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.33

$

0.27

One-time net expense related to the February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes

0.16

Write-off of related to Energy Storage projects and activity

$

0.02

Diluted Adjusted EPS

$

0.35

$

0.42

_____________________________________

1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Smadar Lavi

Sam Cohen or Joseph Caminiti

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

Alpha IR Group

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

312-445-2870

slavi@ormat.com

ORA@alpha-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon in Q1, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Devon Energy, Diamondback Earnings Soar; Shale Oil Stocks Hike Payouts, Not Production

    Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy earnings boomed late Monday. The shale oil stocks hiked payouts but won't up production despite $100 oil.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Why Nikola Stock Crashed Monday

    Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are taking a hit Monday after the company announced a new capital raise. Nikola announced today that it received a $200 million investment from funds under advisement by institutional investor Antara Capital. The influx of capital from the sale of convertible notes will go toward "business expansion in the form of scaling truck manufacturing and tooling setup, accelerating the development of its hydrogen infrastructure," according to the company.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • Chegg stock plummets toward lowest price in 4 years after annual forecast chopped

    Chegg Inc. shares plunged toward their lowest price in four years Monday afternoon, after the online-education company slashed an annual forecast provided three months ago.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was outpacing the broad market in morning trading on Monday, with shares up 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 0.6% gain in the S&P 500. That pop erased a portion of Meta's recent decline, but the social media giant remains down significantly so far in 2022.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Health-Care Stock

    Ark did more selling than buying on April 29, including sale of a South African financial services company's stock.

  • April was a brutal month for stocks. Here are 3 charts that lay out the carnage, and 1 that should give investors hope

    The S&P is off to its worst start to a year since 1939. The Nasdaq is doing even worse.