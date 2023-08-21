Ormond Planning Board meets tonight to review revised plans for Tomoka Reserve project

Ormond Beach Planning Board members on July 13, 2023, listen to a presentation of developers' preliminary plans to convert the old golf course at the Tomoka Oaks community into a new gated residential subdivision called Tomoka Reserve. The Planning Board is reconvening Monday, Aug. 21, to consider the developers' revised plans. The meeting begins 6 p.m. at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach.

The Ormond Beach Planning Board will hold a special meeting tonight Monday Aug. 21 to review developers' revised plans for a controversial Tomoka Reserve project.

The gated residential subdivision would be built on the former golf course inside the existing 574-home Tomoka Oaks Country Club community off Nova Road, roughly a mile north of The Trails Shopping Center.

Tomoka Oaks was built around a golf course that was once considered a Sam Snead signature course. The clubhouse, which included a restaurant and golf pro shop, closed in 2018 and has since been torn down.

Here's what to know about tonight's meeting:

It's being held at a new location

The Planning Board initially met to listen to developers' preliminary plans at a night meeting on July 13 at Calvary Christian Center. The meeting which included impassioned pleas from area residents opposed to the project lasted nearly four hours.

Tonight's meeting which begins at 6 p.m. will be at a different location: the Tomoka Christian Church at 1450 Hand Ave., just east of Clyde Morris Boulevard, in Ormond Beach.

What's different about the revised plans?

Plans submitted to the city on Aug. 16 show that the developers now are seeking approval for 274 house lots, down from the previously proposed 276 homes, with lots sizes that would range in width. The latest plans call for 117 60-foot-wide lots, 101 lots that would be 80 feet wide, 10 that would be 90 feet wide and 46 that would be 100 feet wide.

The revised plan also limits the footprint for their proposed homes to no more than 50% of the lot and the construction of sidewalks on both sides of Tomoka Oaks Boulevard.

The developers are locals Ray Barshay and Carl Velie and South Florida real estate investor Sheldon Rubin.

This is a revised site map for the 274-home Tomoka Reserve project that developers submitted to the City of Ormond Beach on Aug. 16, 2023. The gated residential subdivision would be built on the old golf course inside Tomoka Oaks, a 547-home community off Nova Road, north of The Trails shopping center, that dates back to the 1960s.

It would include an irrigated 'natural buffer'

The latest plan calls for the creation of a 50-foot-wide "natural buffer" to separate homes on the perimeter of Tomoka Reserve from the older existing homes at Tomoka Oaks that up until now have been along the golf course. The buffer would include a minimum of seven trees, 70 shrubs and 70 ground covers per 100 lineal feet and would be required to be irrigated. A bond would also be taken out for one year to ensure regular maintainance of the buffer.

The entrance would be changed to address traffic concerns

The developers are proposing a diamond-shaped intersection at St. Andrews Drive and Tomoka Oaks Boulevard to keep the traffic flow more orderly and less prone to accidents. The intersection would be at the entrance to Tomoka Reserve.

This is a rendering of the diamond intersection that developers are proposing at St. Andrews Drive and Tomoka Oaks Boulevard in Ormond Beach. The intersection is at the entrance to the 274-home Tomoka Reserve project that developers hope to build on the old golf course inside the Tomoka Oaks community.

Another public meeting will take place in September

The developers have proposed holding a neighborhood meeting on either Sept. 26, or Sept. 28, to allow the public to review their revised plans.

