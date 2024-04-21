Ornapaper Berhad (KLSE:ORNA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.02

The board of Ornapaper Berhad (KLSE:ORNA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.02 on the 20th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

Ornapaper Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Ornapaper Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 7.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 23%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Ornapaper Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Ornapaper Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 9 years was MYR0.05 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.7% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. In the last five years, Ornapaper Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.0% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ornapaper Berhad's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ornapaper Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

