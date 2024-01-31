ORNL FCU announces merger with Lowland

ORNL Federal Credit Union and Lowland Credit Union recently announced their intent to pursue a merger. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and member approval, a news release said.

Established in 1953, Lowland Credit Union is a state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Hamblen, Jefferson, Cocke, or Grainger counties or Greeneville City, Tennessee. Serving members in three branch locations, Lowland Credit Union has more than 10,000 members and over $140 million in assets.

ORNL Federal Credit Union

ORNL FCU celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, and serves nearly 200,000 members in 19 counties in East Tennessee. With their nearly 150 years of combined history, the credit union will serve approximately 210,000 members with 31 branches throughout East Tennessee, and assets will exceed $3.7 billion.

The combined credit union will retain LCU employees at guaranteed equal or greater pay and benefits, opportunities for remote work, and a retention bonus, the news release said. Employees will further retain their tenure, and all time off balances will fully transfer.

LCU hosted an all-employee town hall Jan. 24 during which LCU President & CEO Mark Creech and Jenny Vipperman, president & CEO of ORNL FCU, shared the merger news.

“Credit unions are unique in that they support each other instead of competing against each other, and over the years, ORNL FCU has been a good friend and neighbor to us,” Creech said. “They have a reputation for being member- and community-focused, and their community charter overlaps ours almost perfectly.”

The merger is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

