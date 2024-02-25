ORNL FCU welcomes Wendy Ward, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer

ORNL Federal Credit Union recently appointed Wendy Ward as general counsel and chief risk officer. The position is new to the $3.65 billion organization, a news release said.

Ward will oversee all aspects of legal, BSA, business continuity, compliance, human resources, and training, the release said. She will also act as the credit union’s lead liaison with its regulatory bodies, including the National Credit Union Administration.

Wendy Ward comes to ORNL FCU from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was chief risk & compliance officer at VyStar Credit Union.

“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in these areas of oversight,” said Jenny Vipperman, ORNL FCU president and CEO. “As our organization continues to evolve in a fast-paced environment, the importance of an internal legal advocate is essential. Wendy will be key in ensuring we continue to grow in a sound and responsible manner.”

Ward’s responsibilities will include managing legal and risk-related matters ensuring that the credit union operates within the boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, the release said.

With more 15 years in the credit union industry, Ward holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida and has a Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law. Ward is a NAFCU Certified Compliance Officer and received the CUNA Enterprise Risk Management Expert designation.

