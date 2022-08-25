U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Oro Recognized as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

·2 min read

Oro recognized as a Visionary for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

 WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that Oro, the premier open source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in its Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

The report evaluated 18 digital commerce vendors based on the Completeness of Vision and Ability to execute. It then categorized vendors into Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. Careful analysis of multiple criteria results in a simple and easy-to-understand chart.

This is the 3rd consecutive year that Oro has been recognized in the report. We believe we have improved our positioning since we were recognized as a Niche Player in 2020 and 2021 and this year we've been recognized as a Visionary.

We believe that the report acknowledges OroCommerce's strong understanding of buyers' needs, its clear, distinct, and effective sales and marketing strategies, and its pursuit of innovation. We also believe that the report acknowledges OroCommerce's improved product and service capabilities, its sales, marketing, and customer service performance, and its overall financial health.

Designed to meet the ever-changing needs of B2B merchants, OroCommerce remains dedicated to serving the B2B and B2X industries, and is widely trusted by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and other B2B retailers. Customers depend on Oro's powerful multi-organization, product management, and personalization features, as well as its ability to flexibly support almost all selling scenarios. OroCommerce also comes with OroCRM, a built-in multi-channel CRM product, giving businesses full control over their customer relationships and marketing strategy at no additional cost.

"This recognition, in our opinion, affirms Oro's commitment to crafting the best, most robust, and most feature-rich products for our B2B and B2X clients," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "We've taken huge strides over the last twelve months with continuous improvements made to OroCommerce — a solution that can support and enhance almost all digital commerce experiences. I couldn't be prouder of everything our team has achieved."

Download the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce here to learn more about OroCommerce, its place in the market, and its role in shaping the future of digital commerce.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, By Jason Daigler, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, Yanna Dharmasthira, 10 August 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oro-recognized-as-a-visionary-in-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-commerce-301612703.html

SOURCE Oro Inc.

