Oro Unveils OroCommerce 5.1, Making B2B Businesses Stronger

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro Inc. today announced the launch of OroCommerce 5.1, the latest update of their powerful, purpose-built B2B eCommerce platform. With a focus on empowering manufacturing, distribution and wholesale digital commerce, OroCommerce 5.1 is designed to give larger brands even more control over their multi-website, multi-brand and multi-vendor businesses and further improve customer experience with more outstanding self-serve features.

OroCommerce 5.1 boasts a suite of powerful features designed to give B2B brands an edge over their competition, including:

Elevated customer experience through product bundling and kitting capabilities that provide customers with a more intuitive shopping experience. Increased control over search functionality includes the ability to prioritize products, personalize results based on customer queries and customize product results based on user feedback. Stripe integration and improved search architecture makes for a faster, smoother shopping user experience compatible with a wider range of payment options.

Greater agility and resilience when conducting business through new organization and user group options that are more powerful and customizable than ever before. This update brings improved capabilities managing roles and permissions in multi-organization scenarios.

More tools for managing vendors and your marketplace with automatic order splitting to separate orders based on a variety of criteria, new vendor permission levels and multiple shipping cost features and options.

Better scalability, efficiency and security by upgrading to the latest PHP 8.2 and Nodejs 18 releases and through instituting a number of fixes in response to feedback from our developers, partners and customers.

"As B2B eCommerce continues to evolve and sellers strive to keep up with customer expectations, OroCommerce is always on top of market demands to help our B2B merchants future proof their ecommerce operations," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder at Oro, Inc. "With our new 5.1 update, we're giving sellers the power and flexibility to fully customize the customer experience and create the ultimate shopping and purchasing journey."

Join the Live OroCommerce 5.1 Demo on April 19, 2023 at 5 pm CET / 11 am ET to learn more about these and other great new capabilities of Oro. Sign up here: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/orocommerce-5.1-demo/

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

