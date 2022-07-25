U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,013.00
    +138.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,469.75
    +46.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    +0.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.11 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.74 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6500
    +0.6000 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,956.54
    -685.36 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.34
    +17.97 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Orogen Closes Acquisition of Kenyan and Mexican Royalties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orogen Royalties Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OGNRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / (TSX.V:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction (previously announced June 9, 2022) with Advance Lithium Corp. ("Advance") (AALI) whereby Orogen acquired 3% net smelter royalties on three prospective mineral licenses (the "Royalties") in the Lake Victoria Gold Fields ("LVG") in western Kenya.

As consideration, Orogen paid Advance US$120,000 for the Royalties and transferred its interest in the Sarape Gold project to Advance. Orogen will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Sarape project ("Sarape Royalty").

About the Western Kenya Gold Royalties

The Rosterman, Sigalagala, and Bukura royalties cover 19.75 square kilometres of prospective ground held by Shanta Gold Limited ("Shanta Gold") (SHG.L) in the Liranda Corridor, a structural zone within the northern-most greenstone belt in the LVG.

Two licenses (Sigalagala and Bukura) are located approximately four kilometres east and two kilometres northwest of the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits, respectively, that are currently being advanced by Shanta Gold (Figure 1). Indicated resources of 378,000 ounces gold grading 11.70 grams per tonne ("g/t") and inferred resources of 739,000 ounces gold grading 10.80 g/t gold at Isulu and Bushiangala were announced in March 20221. Recent infill drilling at Bushiangala announced in May 2022 include drill-hole 336 grading 19.2 g/t gold over 4.0 metres and 1,015 g/t gold over 0.5 metres within a 13.8 metre interval grading 46.7 g/t gold.2 Bukura and Sigalagala cover the extensions of the shear zone that forms the structural setting for Isulu and Bushiangala.

The Rosterman license lies approximately eight kilometres north of the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits in the immediate proximity of the historic Rosterman Mine where approximately 250,000 ounces of gold grading 12.3 g/t were produced. An interpreted splay fault travels northeast from the mine and coincides with a coherent gold soil anomaly extending over 1.8 kilometres. The extensive and strong soil geochemistry appears to be related to the historic Rosterman Mine and defines an attractive drill target.

Orogen Royalties Inc, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
Orogen Royalties Inc, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Claim locations of Bukura, Sigalagala, and Rosterman licenses in the Liranda Corridor.

About the Sarape Royalty

The Sarape Royalty covers 58 square kilometres of prospective ground in the Rio Sonora Valley in Sonora, Mexico (Figure 2). The project, now owned by Advance, is situated within 16 kilometres of the Santa Elena and Ermitaño Mines (First Majestic Silver Corp.) where Orogen is receiving royalty payments pursuant to a 2% NSR royalty, Las Chispas Deposit (SilverCrest Metals Inc.) and Mercedes Mine (Bear Creek Mining Corp.)

The main Sarape vein varies in width from three to twelve metres and has been mapped and sampled over a strike length of five kilometres. The Chiltepin vein averages three metres in width on surface and has been traced over a strike length of 2.5 kilometres. Both veins display high-level epithermal features and elevated gold-silver values.

Previous operators drill tested a range of elevations over only 1.5 kilometres of strike length on the Sarape Vein. Drill results outlined a zone of brecciation and tan-green quartz development with minor gold and silver values at approximately 150-200 metres below surface. More than 3.5 kilometres of the Sarape vein and over two kilometres of the Chiltepin vein remain untested by drilling.

Orogen Royalties Inc, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture
Orogen Royalties Inc, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Claim location map of the Sarape Project in Sonora, Mexico

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Certain technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released third-party information and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S., being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2
info@orogenroyalties.com

  1. Shanta Gold - https://shantagold.com/_resources/MRE%20Update%20v2%20without%20Ramula%20Pit%20Shell.pdf

  2. Shanta Gold - https://shantagold.com/_resources/news/nr-20220523.pdf

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709572/Orogen-Closes-Acquisition-of-Kenyan-and-Mexican-Royalties

Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Pro

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Newmont stock drops after profit miss, as costs jump 33% while sales slip

    Shares of Newmont Corp. dropped 2.5% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, after the gold miner reported second-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, as cost of sales jumped 33% while sales slipped. Net income declined to $387 million, or 49 cents a share, from $650 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents missed the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales slipped 0.2% to $3.06 b

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Disagree on Outlook for Fed’s Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Wall Street strategists disagree over the impact of weaker economic data on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and what it’ll mean for stocks.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansWhile

  • Philips Cuts Guidance as Inflation and Supply Disruptions Hit Earnings. The Stock Tumbles.

    The Dutch maker of Sonicare toothbrushes says it expects full-year sales growth of 1% to 3%, down from its previous forecast of 3% to 5%.

  • What Warren Buffett Can Teach You From His Top 3 Holdings

    There's a reason Warren Buffett is often regarded as one of -- if not the -- greatest investors to ever live: He's very good at it. Due to his success, people often look to his portfolio (via his company Berkshire Hathaway) to influence many of their investing decisions. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is loaded with blue chip stocks, including its top three holdings: Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola.