Is Orogen Royalties Inc.'s (CVE:OGN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Orogen Royalties' (CVE:OGN) stock is up by a considerable 9.7% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Orogen Royalties' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Orogen Royalties is:

4.0% = CA$2.4m ÷ CA$60m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Orogen Royalties' Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

It is hard to argue that Orogen Royalties' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Orogen Royalties saw an exceptional 24% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Orogen Royalties' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 28% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Orogen Royalties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Orogen Royalties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Orogen Royalties doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Orogen Royalties certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Orogen Royalties visit our risks dashboard for free.

