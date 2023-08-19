Orora's (ASX:ORA) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.09

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of October to A$0.09. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Orora

Orora's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Orora was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 249% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 71% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Orora's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.075 total annually to A$0.18. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Orora May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Orora's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Orora's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Orora's payments are rock solid. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Orora that investors should take into consideration. Is Orora not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.