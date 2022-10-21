U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update

Orosur Mining Inc
·11 min read

  • Assays from four additional diamond drill holes at Pepas and Pupino.

  • Holes PEP005 and PEP007 drilled from the same pad as PEP001 but in different directions.

  • Holes PEP005 and PEP007 return substantial gold intersections, with the best at PEP007 being 80.55m @ 3.05g/t Au from surface (including 41.75m @ 5.24g/t).

  • Two holes are currently underway from new pads to attempt to better define the geometry of this mineralised body.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.

The Project is the subject of an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option ("Exploration Agreement") with Colombian company Minera Monte Águila ("MMA"). MMA is itself a 50:50 JV between Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM), and is the Colombian vehicle by which these two companies jointly exercise their rights and obligations with respect to the Exploration Agreement over the Project.

MMA is the operator of the Project after exercising its right to assume operational control in the second half of 2021.

Assay Results

Assay results from four additional diamond drill holes (PEP004, PEP005, PEP007 and PUP001) from the Pepas and Pupino prospects have been received.

Both the Pepas and Pupino prospects are located in the northern region of the Anzá Prospect, roughly 12km and 8km respectively north northeast from the central APTA prospect that had seen most drilling at Anzá up until early 2022.

Key intersections are noted below.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Zn (%)

PEP004

No significant results

PEP005

0.00

36.85

36.85

2.13

3.74

0.07

including

1.70

3.70

2.00

12.70

2.78

0.02

including

31.45

35.70

4.25

6.30

5.11

0.04

PEP007

0.00

80.55

80.55

3.05

2.91

0.15

including

36.45

78.20

41.75

5.24

2.82

0.21

PUP001

No significant results

Table 1. Drill Intercepts.

Geology and Drilling

Drilling activities commenced at Pepas in April 2022, and at the nearby Pupino prospect soon afterward. Assay results from the first three holes at Pepas (PEP001, PEP002 and PEP003) were released on September 6th, 2022, which included an intersection of 150.90m @ 3.00g/t Au from surface in hole PEP001.

This first phase of drilling at Pepas and Pupino included holes across a wide area, focussing on a number of geochemical, geological and/or geophysical targets. While the assay results from PEP001 were encouraging, the hole provided limited information on the shape and orientation of the mineralised zone. This was to be expected being the first hole into a new target and due to the fact that the hole started in mineralisation. To obtain further information on the shape and orientation of the mineralised zone further drilling in different directions and from different locations is currently underway. However, the development of new drill sites is a complex and time-consuming task in this region, and as such several interim holes were drilled from the same pad as PEP001 while new pads were being constructed.

RNS London Stock Exchange, Friday, October 21, 2022, Press release picture
RNS London Stock Exchange, Friday, October 21, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Drill Plan, Pepas Prospect

PEP004

PEP004 was one of the original reconnaissance holes at Pepas, drilled some 700m north of PEP001 to a depth of 627m, to test lithostratigraphic targets unrelated to the mineralisation encountered in PEP001.

No substantial mineralisation was intersected.

PEP005

PEP005 was drilled from the same drill pad as PEP001 but in a different direction, with an azimuth of 94.6 degrees (roughly eastward) to provide information to assist in defining the size and orientation of the mineralised body intersected in PEP001. The hole was drilled to a depth of 448m.

As expected, the hole entered mineralisation at surface before exiting the breccia body at a shallow depth, returning an intersection of 36.85m @ 2.13g/t Au. This hole has provided some information suggestive of the likely strike of the mineralisation that will require further confirmation.

PEP007

PEP007, like PEP005, was drilled from the same pad as PEP001 but in a more southerly direction (azimuth of 170 degrees) and at a steeper dip (-69.9 degrees) to test the mineralised body at greater depth and, as with PEP005, to provide information to assist in defining the orientation of the body.

This hole also entered mineralisation from surface, recording an intersection of 80.55m @ 3.05g/t Au extending to greater depth to that intersected in PEP001.

However, as with several other early holes at Pepas, broken ground and difficult drilling conditions were encountered, and the hole was terminated at a premature depth of 134m.

PUP001

PUP001 was drilled at the Pupino prospect to test a geophysical IP anomaly that did not coincide with any anomalous geochemistry. The hole was drilled to a depth of 490m.

This target was not considered the highest priority in the region, but as the terrain at Pupino is challenging, this hole was drilled while access to more prospective targets was being developed.

However, Pupino has proved more logistically challenging than anticipated, especially because of the time lost for crews to walk to and from the rig from a remote camp. Following the recent completion of PUP002, it has been decided to temporarily suspend drilling activities at Pupino until better camp facilities can be developed.

A number of other holes at Pepas have been completed and are awaiting assays, with several additional holes currently underway.

Following construction of new drill pads to the west of the mineralised zone and interpreted structural trend of Pepas, two new holes (PEP008 and PEP009) are currently underway. It is anticipated that stepping back and drilling from outside the mineralised zone should provide additional information related to the shape and orientation of Pepas.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"PEP001 was clearly a spectacular result, but being only the first hole, caution was warranted. It is encouraging therefore that further holes have confirmed this first result and we eagerly await results from better positioned holes that are currently underway to get a better sense of the scale of what appears a most exciting prospect."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on Twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
Email: info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Email: orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474


The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Drill Hole Details - 2020/2022 Programme*

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation asl (m)

Dip (°)

Azimuth (°)

MAP-072

400088

694745

1075

-55

293

MAP-073

400018

694503

1097

-58

295

MAP-074

399981

694684

1110

-58

295

MAP-075

400168

694723

1024

-55

295

MAP-076

400019

694527

1107

-50

295

MAP-077

400168

694723

1024

-69

295

MAP-078

399917

694719

1112

-50

295

MAP-079

399995

693976

960

-55

295

MAP-080

400231

694580

966

-55

295

MAP-081

400045

693950

920

-55

295

MAP-082

400176

694797

1020

-50

296

MAP-083

400176

694797

1020

-60

310

MAP-084

400045

693950

920

-57

321

MAP-085

400167

694552

1000

-46

247

MAP-086

400067

694360

1068

-54

295

MAP-087

400027

694168

988

-54

290

MAP-088

400168

694723

1024

-55

341

MAP-089

400067

694360

1068

-59

317

MAP-090

400041

694630

1059

-56

296

MAP-091

400060

694715

1089

-50

295

MAP-092

399420

695235

1162

-50

138

MAP-093

400055

694203

1006

-59

290

MAP-094

399954

694347

1031

-64

303

MAP-095

399722

695252

1113

-50

135

MAP-096

399759

694632

1082

-57

127

MAP-097

400054

694472

1087

-71

311

MAP-098

399794

694730

1149

-65

130

MAP-099

399098

695129

1157

-50

250

MAP-100

400096

694431

1051

-59

283

MAP-101

400286

694890

967

-50

331

MAP-102

400095

694426

990

-61.5

303.5

MAP-103

399793

694730

1162

-65.5

123.3

MAP-104

399982

694294

1015

-60

297

MAP-105

399793

694730

1162

-63.8

113.3

PEP-001

403384

705000

1001

-50

150

PEP-002

403384

705000

1001

-60

290

PEP-003

403240

705142

1001

-49.60

95.2

PEP-004

403508

705671

838

-59.8

99.8

PEP-005

403373

704990

1008

-49.8

94.6

PEP-007

403374

704990

1008

-69.9

170

PUP-001

403572

700326

927

-49.8

250.5

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV/AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. It has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 207.5km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A. ("Minera Anzá").

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

The Anzá Project is subject to an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated September 7th, 2018, as announced on September 10th, 2018, between Orosur's 100% subsidiary Minera Anzá and Minera Monte Águila SAS ("MMA"), a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM).

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 20% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples are sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

30-gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >10g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses is also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding from MMA of those plans, MMA's decision to continue with the Exploration Agreement, the formation of a new mining company or mining venture to hold the Project, the ability for Loryser to implement the Creditors' Agreement successfully in Uruguay and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory implementation of the Creditors' Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the MDA and the Annual Information Form. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721526/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Colombia-Update

