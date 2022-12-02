Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia update
Assays received from four additional diamond holes at Pepas and Pupino.
Results provide guidance for future targeting.
Near-term focus will shift from drilling to groundwork to better define local structural controls.
Finalisation of Phase 2 of JV continuing.
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI,AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.
The Project is the subject of an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option ("Exploration Agreement") with Colombian company Minera Monte Águila ("MMA"). MMA is itself a 50/50 joint venture ("JV") between Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), and is the Colombian vehicle by which these two companies jointly exercise their rights and obligations with respect to the Exploration Agreement over the Project.
MMA is the operator of the Project after exercising its right to assume operational control in the second half of 2021.
Assay Results
Assay results for four additional diamond drill holes from the Pepas and Pupino prospects have been received.
Both the Pupino and Pepas prospects are located in the northern region of the Anzá Project, roughly 8km and 12km, respectively north-northeast from the central APTA prospect that had seen most drilling at Anzá up until early 2022.
Key intersections are noted below.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Zn (%)
PEP006
No significant results
PEP008
145.90
147.50
1.60
1.05
2.05
0.04
PEP009
456.95
494.00
37.05
0.30
1.10
0.21
including
492.35
494.00
1.65
3.49
5.21
0.19
PEP009
504.00
518.05
14.05
0.38
1.75
0.07
including
516.30
517.40
1.10
2.16
8.36
0.20
PUP002
No significant results
Table 1. Drill Intercepts.
Geology and Drilling
Drilling activities commenced at Pepas in April 2022, and at the nearby Pupino prospect soon afterward. Assay results from the first six holes from Pepas were released on September 6th ,2022 and October 21st ,2022, which included thick, high grade gold intersections in holes PEP001 (150.90m @ 3.00g/t Au), PEP005 (36.85m @ 2.85m Au) and PEP007 (80.55m @ 3.05m Au).
All three of these holes were drilled in different orientations from the same drill pad, with gold mineralisation starting from surface. While the intersections were encouraging, the fact that the drill pad was positioned within the mineralised body, with holes drilling outward, was problematic in terms of being able to effectively define the shape and orientation of the body and so provide guidance for later drilling.
Two new drill pads were constructed some 200m southwest and 300m northwest respectively from the original drill pad to drill holes PEP008 and PEP009 (Figure 1). Moving the rigs to the west was based on the assumption that the mineralised body dipped toward the west, and therefore these two holes were targeted at the presumed down-dip extension, vertically below the previous drilling.
Figure 1. Drill Plan, Pepas Prospect
PEP006
PEP006 was the last of a group of earlier holes drilled some distance to the north of the mineralised body intersected at PEP001 and was drilled to a depth of 882m. No significant gold intersections were encountered; however, this was expected as previous drilling in the area (PEP004) had also been negative.
PEP008 and PEP009
PEP008 was drilled from the southwest toward the northeast to test directly below the mineralised intersections identified in holes PEP001. The hole was drilled to a depth of 647m. The step back for this new pad was substantial such that PEP008 passed some 220m vertically below PEP001.
PEP009 was drilled to a depth of 602m well north of the previously identified mineralised body and was intended to test an interpreted faulted offset extension of the Pepas body based upon surface mapping and low-level gold mineralisation that had been previously intersected in hole PEP003 (announced September 6th, 2022). Again, the step back was substantial with PEP009 projected to intersect the targeted structures over 300m below previous drilling.
Both holes intersected mineralised structures, largely as expected, but with lower levels of gold mineralisation than intersected in previous drilling.
Subsequent analysis and interpretation of drill core from these and previous holes has now suggested three distinct phases of structurally controlled veining, with the youngest phase being the polymetallic sheeted veining that produced the thick intersections of high-grade gold intersected at Pepas in earlier holes. It is also likely that these various vein systems have different orientations, with the most important potentially dipping away from hole PEP008. As a result, hole PEP008, being drilled from the west, may have drilled under this important later structure.
PUP002
PUP002 was drilled to the south at the Pupino prospect to a depth of 301m to test several mapped structures that showed evidence of epithermal alteration. The hole intersected several veins with sulphide mineralisation, but with no substantial gold anomalism.
As noted previously, drilling at Pupino had ceased some time ago due to logistical difficulties and the need to develop new camp facilities.
Temporary Suspension of Drilling
The Company has been informed that MMA has decided to temporarily suspend drilling activities at the Project to focus on field mapping, sampling and trenching activities will continue across the Project to define further drilling targets, including additional surface works specifically in the Pepas prospect area.
Phase 2 of Exploration Agreement.
As previously announced on September 9th, 2022, MMA has provided the Company with a "Phase 1 Earn-In Notice", thereby effectively notifying the Company of MMA's intention of moving to Phase 2 of the Exploration Agreement. Phase 2 would cover a period of a maximum of four years, over which time MMA would be required to invest US$20M in the Project.
As previously noted, this process entails the formation of a new Mining Company, the governance of which will be based on terms in the existing Exploration Agreement. The process is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed in the next few months.
Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"While these drill results are not as exciting as hoped, this is not surprising. Epithermal gold systems by their nature are complex and several phases of drilling are often required to properly define the geometry before more substantial drilling can then be undertaken. In the meantime, we continue the work necessary to create the corporate structure for the MMA-Orosur joint venture and hope to have this in place in the next few months."
For further information, visit www.orosur.ca , follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Details - 2020/2022 Programme*
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
MAP-072
400088
694745
1075
-55
293
MAP-073
400018
694503
1097
-58
295
MAP-074
399981
694684
1110
-58
295
MAP-075
400168
694723
1024
-55
295
MAP-076
400019
694527
1107
-50
295
MAP-077
400168
694723
1024
-69
295
MAP-078
399917
694719
1112
-50
295
MAP-079
399995
693976
960
-55
295
MAP-080
400231
694580
966
-55
295
MAP-081
400045
693950
920
-55
295
MAP-082
400176
694797
1020
-50
296
MAP-083
400176
694797
1020
-60
310
MAP-084
400045
693950
920
-57
321
MAP-085
400167
694552
1000
-46
247
MAP-086
400067
694360
1068
-54
295
MAP-087
400027
694168
988
-54
290
MAP-088
400168
694723
1024
-55
341
MAP-089
400067
694360
1068
-59
317
MAP-090
400041
694630
1059
-56
296
MAP-091
400060
694715
1089
-50
295
MAP-092
399420
695235
1162
-50
138
MAP-093
400055
694203
1006
-59
290
MAP-094
399954
694347
1031
-64
303
MAP-095
399722
695252
1113
-50
135
MAP-096
399759
694632
1082
-57
127
MAP-097
400054
694472
1087
-71
311
MAP-098
399794
694730
1149
-65
130
MAP-099
399098
695129
1157
-50
250
MAP-100
400096
694431
1051
-59
283
MAP-101
400286
694890
967
-50
331
MAP-102
400095
694426
990
-61.5
303.5
MAP-103
399793
694730
1162
-65.5
123.3
MAP-104
399982
694294
1015
-60
297
MAP-105
399793
694730
1162
-63.8
113.3
PEP-001
403384
705000
1001
-50
150
PEP-002
403384
705000
1001
-60
290
PEP-003
403240
705142
1001
-49.60
95.2
PEP-004
403508
705671
838
-59.8
99.8
PEP-005
403373
704990
1008
-49.8
94.6
PEP-007
403374
704990
1008
-69.9
170
PEP-008
403232
704803
971
-50
60
PEP-009
403032
705057
1055
-50
80
PUP-001
403572
700326
927
-49.8
250.5
PUP-002
403411
699536
781
-50
116
* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI, AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. It has discontinued operations in Uruguay.
About the Anzá Project
Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 207.5km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.
The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A.
The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.
The Anzá Project is subject to an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated September 7th, 2018, as announced on September 10th, 2018, between Orosur's 100% subsidiary Minera Anzá S.A ("Minera Anzá") and Minera Monte Águila SAS ("MMA"), a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM).
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 20% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples are sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
30-gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >10g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses is also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding from MMA of those plans, MMA's decision to continue with the Exploration Agreement, the formation of a new mining company or mining venture to hold the Project, the ability for Loryser to implement the Creditor´s Agreement successfully in Uruguay and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory implementation of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the MDA and the Annual Information Form. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729802/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Colombia-update