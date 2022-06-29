U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Presentation

·1 min read
In this article:
  • OROXF

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV/AIM:OMI) the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that the presentation made by management at the Investor Presentation held on 28th June is now available on the Company's website atwww.orosur.ca

For further information visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706868/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Investor-Presentation

